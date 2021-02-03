Knicks get revenge on Bulls, hold on late for 107-103 victory

The Knicks got revenge.

Two days after falling to the Bulls, the Knicks triumphed Wednesday night in Chicago, 107-103, with Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle guiding the win in the United Center.

Payton has been viewed lately as an impediment to the ascension of Immanuel Quickley, struggling as the starting point guard and coming off Monday’s five-point dud against the Bulls. But he’s mixed in some strong performances this season, and Wednesday was among his best: 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Randle assisted his All-Star push with 27 points and six assists. He also hit the biggest shot of the night: a fadeaway in traffic that gave the Knicks a 106-99 lead with about two minutes remaining. The Knicks (10-13) led by as many as 19 but Chicago (8-12) made a late run that ended with a series missed shots in the final minute.

New York hit 50% of its treys overall (11 for 22) as Randle connected on a career-high five 3s. The Bulls hit just 16.7% (6 for 36).

The Knicks set the tone in the first quarter while taking a 34-17 lead. New York scored its first 22 points in the paint, then Randle connected on three consecutive treys. It was a strong statement on the road. Payton had 10 points in the first quarter.

“Just trying to be aggressive, getting to the paint, Coach (Tom Thibodeau) talked about that yesterday,” Payton said. “Just trying to finish.”

The Knicks never trailed after 2-0. Their defense was much better than during the first matchup.

“Just be more locked in. We thought they got a couple easy ones (Monday). Especially in transition,” Payton said. “So I think we did a good job of that.”

Rookie Obi Toppin has been under the microscope lately for his lack of playing time and production. Before the game, Thibodeau again praised Toppin’s work in practice. But then the 22-year-old played 10 minutes or fewer for the second straight game. He finished with five points.

“I think he’s made steady strides. I think for any rookie coming in it’s a different game so you have to learn the NBA game, you have to learn your opponents, you have to learn your own teammates, your system, and I actually think he’s playing well,” Thibodeau said. “I think his athleticism is a big asset for us. And again, I think his versatility offensively — he can play away from the basket, he can put it on the floor, you can throw him in the post. But that athleticism is special. So we want to take advantage of that.”