Magic will utilize Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic more as offensive playmakers

Orlando Magic fans can get used to seeing more of Aaron Gordon bringing the ball up the floor.

The Magic plan to use Gordon and center Nikola Vucevic in more play-making roles as the team reorganizes its offense in the wake of the season-ending injury to Markelle Fultz.

“It’s our best chance. They’re both going to have to do it,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said.

Orlando utilized Gordon in the role of initiator during Saturday’s 112-98 loss in Dallas. Gordon scored 16 points and had a team-high five assists with just two turnovers in a season-high 35 minutes. The playing time is encouraging, considering Gordon sat out Friday’s game in Houston as a protective measure for the left hamstring he injured last season and at one time was on a minutes restriction.

Clifford felt Gordon’s night went well overall, especially considering the Magic forward hasn’t played point guard since high school.

“I thought AG at the point was more than fine,” Clifford said. “The first time he’s done it. We were actually very organized when he was there [at the point].”

Gordon was a little harder on himself. He thought the team lacked organization at times while he was at the point, but he’s eager to gain experience and grow as a play-maker in the position.

Gordon scored eight points on 3-of-4 shooting (1-for-2 on 3s) in the third quarter but was just 1 of 4 (0-for-2 on 3s) in the fourth quarter.

“At the end of the day I’m a ballplayer. I’ve been there. If the team needs me to step up and carry some of the load of initiating the offense, I’ve got to take it on myself and my own shoulders to get us more organized,” he said. “There were times that it was just chaotic, and that’s on me. So with reps, and time, I’ll get it right, [and] get it clicking.”

The Magic already run a healthy portion of their offense through Vucevic, who averages 3.3 assists per game, so the next step will be more about where he gets the ball. Vucevic is shooting more 3s than he ever has in his career, and that helps the Magic space the floor.

Clifford said the team should have played more through Vucevic in space against the Mavericks.

“It’s where the ball moves, obviously, and he puts such great pressure on the defense,” Clifford said.

The veteran center is putting up big numbers so far, picking up where he left off from last season when he turned his offense up during the restart and playoffs. Vucevic is averaging a team-best 22.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 50.9% and 42.1% from the 3-point line.

For his part, Vucevic wants to become more efficient with his reads and make plays for teammates.

“The way I finished off last season really gave me confidence to come in this year and start off the season confident and aggressive,” he said.

The return of shooting guard Evan Fournier to full strength also will give Orlando more play-making. He missed his fifth straight game Saturday because of lower back spasms and remains questionable for Monday’s game against the Bucks.

Of course, none of this means a diminished role for rookie point guard Cole Anthony. It’s simply the Magic’s attempt to create more diversity on offense and get their best offensive players more involved.

One of Fultz’s strengths was his ability to get in the paint. In the six games before his injury, Fultz was averaging 15.3 paint drives per game, which ranked 13th in the NBA at the time. While it’s a small sample size for Anthony, he’s averaged 12.0 drives in his two starts.

Clifford also said he wants to give Anthony scoring opportunities off the ball, much like Roy Williams did last season when Anthony played at North Carolina. With Gordon serving as the ballhandler, Anthony can work off screens and cuts to get shots.

After dropping road games in Houston and Dallas, Orlando (6-4) will look to get back in the win column Monday night when it faces Milwaukee (6-4) and former Magic guard D.J. Augustin. The game tips off at 7 and will be broadcast on Fox Sports Florida.

“It will be great to see D.J. He was one of my favorite teammates on the court,” Vucevic said. “We really built a chemistry together.”