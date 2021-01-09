Heat overcome defensive lapses, push past short-handed Wizards, 128-124

All the perspective needed on the state of the Miami Heat defense in the first half of Saturday night’s 128-124 victory over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena was this:

Washington had 44 points in the first quarter and 71 at halftime, even with Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook both missing the game, as in the NBA’s leaders in scoring (Beal) and assists (Westbrook).

Eventually order and defense were restored in the third quarter, with the Heat holding Washington to 15 points on 6-of-26 shooting, as the Heat moved back to .500, at 4-4, limiting the wrath of coach Erik Spoelstra to a single defenseless first half, with, albeit a shaky fourth-quarter finish.

The other end of the court hardly was an issue against the league’s worst defense, with Jimmy Butler filling the box score with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Tyler Herro adding a career-high 31 points, Goran Dragic 21 and Kelly Olynyk 18.

Those efforts proved necessary with Heat center Bam Adebayo limited to 21 minutes by foul trouble, nonetheless closing with nine points and a season-high 16 rebounds.

The game opened a four-game trip for the Heat that continues Sunday in Boston, before games in Philadelphia on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

———

Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:

1. Butler stride regained: Normalcy has returned for the Heat went it comes to Butler.

After missing two games due to an ankle sprain, bookended by four- and two-point performances, Butler backed up Wednesday’s 26-point effort against the Celtics with another offensive showcase, closing 10 of 18 from the field.

2. Dragic can’t miss: Dragic made his first six 3-point attempts, missed a heave at the end of the third quarter, then made his seventh, to tie his career high.

Each of Dragic’s first nine shots were 3-pointers, with the Heat’s ball movement consistently ahead of the Wizards’ defensive confusion. His first two-point shot was a missed layup with 9:25 to play.

3. Off to races: The Heat scored a franchise-record 47 first-quarter points, shot 9 of 12 in the period and shot .783 from the field over the 12 minutes . . . and led by three.

Why? Because of 10 fouls, seven turnovers and allowing 23 points in the paint. The Wizards outscored the Heat 12-2 from the line during the period, getting 22 bench points.

The Heat’s previous first-quarter high was 46 last season at home against the Houston Rockets.

The franchise record for points in any quarter is 48 in the fourth quarter of a March 2, 1989 game against the New York Knicks, in the franchise’s first season.

4. Hearing whistles: Not only were four Heat players called for two fouls in the opening period, but Adebayo and Precious Achiuwa were called for their third fouls early in the second period, Adebayo 1:37 into the quarter, Achiuwa less than a minute later.

Spoelstra risked a return by Adebayo with 6:11 to play in the second period, but Adebayo then was forced back to the bench with 4:38 left in the first half with his fourth foul, on a charge.

That had Spoelstra inserting Meyers Leonard for the first time in five games. Leonard had only played 22 minutes this season prior to Saturday.

Adebayo’s opening second-half stint was brief, sidelined by his fifth foul with 7:12 left in the third quarter.

He then returned with 8:20 to play, when Leonard went out with an injury.

5. Short, shorter, shortest: The Wizards offered a timeframe of depletion even before the end of the first quarter.

Coach Scott Brooks announced pregame that Westbrook would sit due to a bruised quadriceps.

“He’s got hit the last couple of games on it,” Brooks said. “He’s obviously banged up enough not to play.”

Then, after taking the court for pregame warmups, Beal was ruled out due to contact tracing. The Wizards lost the previous night in Boston, where Jayson Tatum would test positive for COVID-19.

Then, 1:53 into the game, Wizards starting center Thomas Bryant was forced out with a knee injury, lost for the night.