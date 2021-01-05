Rookie center Isaiah Stewart leans on the might of Pistons’ blue-collar past

It’s been a long time since the Pistons have had a fan favorite quite like Ben Wallace or Dennis Rodman, with a no-holds-barred approach to getting to rebounds. There were the years of Andre Drummond, who is one of the best rebounders of this era, but he’s in a different category of physically gifted big men.

Rodman was a bit scrawny, but he went after rebounds with the determination of a superhero trying to save a baby from a burning building. Wallace went after a loose ball as if he was in a wrestling battle royal and he felt like he should win — every time.

Those are the examples that rookie big man Isaiah Stewart is conjuring, just a few weeks into his NBA career. Stewart was the No. 16 pick in the draft, a player the Pistons traded into the first round to select, coveting his unique mix of drive and physicality at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds.

At 19 years old, Stewart isn’t yet as strong as Wallace, nor as nimble as Rodman, but the desire to get to every rebound or loose ball still shines through. Pistons coach Dwane Casey has been around as an

“He’s unbelievable. He's a young Dennis Rodman-type. I'm not going to call him Dennis Rodman but that type of mentality of going and getting the ball,” coach Dwane Casey said. “He's active and he doesn't stop just because you box him out; he continues to move and to move his feet.”

The lofty comparisons aren’t lost on Stewart, who is only 19, but already has done his homework to learn about his Pistons forebears. During the first road trip, he spent time watching the “Bad Boys” documentary and another about the “Goin’ to Work” group, trying to get a feel for the city’s championship mentality and work ethic.

Then there are the constant reminders of their legacy at the Pistons’ practice facility, where the retired jerseys are a beacon to a rebuilding team of what the standard for effort and hustle is in this town.

“Their names are up in the rafters,” Stewart said. “I see it every day at practice, and I know how much they mean to this city and to the Pistons.”

It’s one thing to see the names and watch videos; it’s quite another to try to embody that spirit and draw those evaluations from coaches and teammates in the first month in the NBA. Where most rookies are looking to score to make their impression, Stewart has another focus, in just getting to the ball — wherever it may be.

That could mean going over, around or through a defender. The early returns had Stewart as one of the best in the league at getting offensive rebounds.

“To me, it's just wanting it more than the next guy. And just not being denied. It's just a part of me; it's just who I am,” he said. “When you put me out on the floor, it's what you're going to get out of me. I felt like my game and whatever I brought was definitely going to translate (to the NBA), because I just know I'm a hard worker and I'll do anything it takes to win.”

This isn't just some young player who is putting things together because he's trying to make it in the NBA.

For Stewart, it's in his DNA, going back to his one year at the University of Washington.

"He’s incredible. His work ethic is as incredible as anybody I’ve ever been around. He’s focused and deliberate and relentless," Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. "Sometimes people think it’s too good to be true — but it’s real. I’ve never been around anybody so focused.

"He takes on any challenge and plays with a chip on his shoulder. If you doubt him, he will prove you wrong. His character is high-level. What you see is what get."

------

Entering the league during the pandemic hasn’t been easy for Stewart or his rookie teammates. Instead of having a robust summer to learn the ropes and get acclimated to the league before starting the season in October, they were pressed into the crucible of NBA education that had a truncated training camp and a rush into the regular season.

The whirlwind nature of the start of the season has made absorbing information and learning quickly even more of a premium. He’s taken instruction from the Pistons’ veterans, including Blake Griffin, Mason Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor to try to make things make sense.

Stewart has made an impression on the vets already.

“It's huge, his extra possessions. I didn't realize until coach told us he was (one of the league leaders) in offensive rebounds,” Plumlee said. “To do that in his (limited) minutes is an NBA skill and he's really good at it. He's going to give us a lift off the bench, for sure.”

Stewart’s numbers don’t overwhelm: 4.4 points and 4.8 rebounds (2.6 offensive) but given that it’s only 18 minutes per game is what provides the most optimism. Just watching him for each of his minutes of a couple of shifts shows that Stewart passes the eye test.

He’s not a finished product, but he continues to have a spirit of improvement and looking to learn whatever he can to hone his game. That blue-collar work ethic is what endears him to coaches and veterans — that he wants to absorb whatever he can, whenever he can.

“Since I've been here, every day it's just been about working hard, getting better and learning, whether it's learning from the vets or coaches, I'm always trying to learn something new every day that's going to help me,” Stewart said. “I was doing that and I'm still doing that and just being ready for whenever my name is called, to be ready to come in and make the impact and help the team.”

------

On draft night in November, Stewart had an idea that he’d be drafted, but wasn’t sure where he’d go. Though the Pistons only entered with the No. 7 pick, Stewart had an idea that they weren’t done when they selected Killian Hayes.

From his conversations with general manager Troy Weaver and Casey, he knew there was a bigger plan with the impending rebuild. A few trades later, the Pistons had the pieces to their rebuild.

“I had some reason to believe (there was more). I didn't have a doubt. Troy gets things done. That's exactly what he did on draft night,” Stewart said. “I was just ready to get to work right away. I was ready to grind. I was excited, but I was really more excited to fly out the next day and get here and be in the city of Detroit.”

He was ready to work from Day 1.

That sounds a lot like Rodman or Big Ben. There’s still plenty more work to get to that point in Stewart’s career.

He’s off to a good start, though.