Mark Zeigler: Kawhi to the Clippers is crazy and unexpected, and makes perfect sense

Several times, when reminiscing about their long, lonely days in the gym at Martin Luther King High in Riverside, when explaining why they broke into Peterson Gym at San Diego State to get up extra shots and brought a portable lamp when the box with light switches was locked, Jeremy Castleberry told me this about his best friend and former Aztecs teammate Kawhi Leonard:

"All we talked about was becoming the greatest basketball player who ever lived."

The first time he confided that was in 2011. I never wrote it.

I didn't, because it seemed presumptuous, out of character, incongruous for a humble guy who received no scholarship offers from power conferences, who averaged 12.7 points as a freshman at SDSU, who made only 25% of his 3-point attempts in his two-year college career. It seemed like something every kid thinks or dreams, something you just say to say it, more lip service than defining mantra.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It makes sense now.

Now that Leonard is a member of ... the Los Angeles Clippers?

LeBron James and new Lakers cohort Anthony Davis were sitting courtside together Friday night at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas when a powerful earthquake shook the Thomas & Mack Center and scrapped the remainder of the night's games. The league shook again a few hours later, when word leaked that the Clippers had traded basically every first-round draft pick between now and 2098 to Oklahoma City for Paul George, fulfilling the major condition for the 28-year-old prize of free agency to leave Toronto and sign a four-year, $141 million contract with them.

It's basketball Armageddon. Earthquakes, Thunder and now lightning striking the shortest tree in the forest.

Everyone is shocked.

We shouldn't be.

If we learned anything about Leonard over the past week of free agency, it's that anyone outside his circle who thinks they know what's going on inside it, doesn't. It's a small, tight group, consisting of Castleberry, Kawhi, his mother, his uncle and an attorney. That's pretty much it.

They didn't play things close to the vest. They played things inside the vest.

Fueling it all was not the usual suspects of money and fame, but Leonard's private, burning desire to become the greatest basketball player who ever lived.

At SDSU, that meant when staffer Dave Velasquez had the job of waking up incoming freshmen players for mandatory, morning English and math classes, he didn't go bang on the door of Leonard's apartment. He went to Peterson Gym and dragged him, sweat drenched, out of a pre-dawn workout.

At San Antonio, that meant the Spurs sending a staffer to San Diego each summer not to oversee his offseason training regimen but to make sure he didn't overdo it. To make sure three-a-day workouts didn't turn into four-a-days.

And now it means flexing his two-time NBA Finals MVP muscle to chart his own destiny.

His idol growing up in the Inland Empire was not Kobe or Shaq with the hometown Lakers. It was Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers. But if he learned anything from The Answer's career arc, it was that all that talent and swagger never translated into Larry O'Bs, as Leonard affectionately refers to the NBA's Larry O'Brien championship trophy.

Iverson scored 24,368 career points and was an All-Star 11 times. He also won zero rings, reaching the finals only once and prevailing in two playoff series over his final nine seasons.

Leonard's next idol, from his years in San Antonio, was the understated, unassuming Tim Duncan, unconcerned about individual antics or accolades, the anti-Iverson in many ways.

"I'm just trying to pass Tim Duncan in championships if I can one day," Leonard told me in 2015, after winning his first. "That's my motivation, that's what I strive for. Tim is one of the greatest players who has ever played, so if I could get close or reach that plateau and have my name on that list."

It's more than that, though. It's about winning Larry O'Bs, and winning them on his own terms.

Ring No. 1 came with the Spurs, where he played with three future Hall of Famers in Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. Ring No. 2 came last month with Toronto, where he had a larger role, certainly, but where the other pieces were already in place. The Raptors had won 59 games the previous year and went 17-5 this season when Leonard was rested.

For ring No. 3, free agency presented three choices.

He could stay in Toronto, which offered immediate stability and probably the best chance at reaching the finals next season with basically the entire roster returning in a weakened Eastern Conference – but knowing it is headed for a rebuild soon after that.

He could go to the Lakers, a tantalizing prospect of dominance with the power trio of the King, Klaw and Unibrow – but, given James' immense ego and shadow, the risk of becoming another Scottie Pippen, whose legacy remains enshrouded by Michael Jordan despite winning just as many titles (six).

Or he could go to the Clippers, the cursed franchise on its third city (Buffalo, San Diego, L.A.) that has won five – that's right, five – playoff series in its 49-year history and never reached a conference finals.

Perfect.

He's already been NBA Finals MVP for two franchises, something only James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar can say. He owns the highest regular-season winning percentage in NBA history. Now imagine if he wins a title or two with ... the Clippers?

To have a chance in an absolutely loaded Western Conference with probably a half-dozen other legitimate contenders (Warriors, Rockets, Lakers, Trail Blazers, Nuggets, Jazz), to counterbalance James and Davis in the other home locker room at Staples Center, Leonard knew he needed a star sidekick of his own. So he flexed.

Don't confuse quiet for stupid.

The Lakers may never have been a viable destination, given the kind of front-office dysfunction and volatility that Leonard detests. They were perceived as enough of a threat, though, that the Raptors reportedly tried to get George as well. The fear of perpetual irrelevance in L.A. and their yearlong obsession with landing Leonard drove the Clippers to offer Oklahoma City even more: five first-round draft picks between 2021 and 2026, the right to swap first-round picks in 2023 and 2025, plus starters Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

It's bold and brash and brave, and calculated. Just another step in a meticulous plan hatched more than a decade ago between two guys on lonely nights in an empty gym, the silence broken by a bouncing ball and dancing net.

Before, it was a portable lamp with an extension cord snaking across the floor to the wall. Now, it's the biggest spotlight of all.