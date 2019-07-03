Betting on the NBA is on the rise, and that includes the Summer League

The scene in Spartanburg: Zion Williamson taken No. 1 in NBA Draft Fans gathered at Fr8yard in Spartanburg for the NBA draft Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans gathered at Fr8yard in Spartanburg for the NBA draft

Though the NFL is king when it comes to sports betting, sports fans and media are noticing how quickly the NBA is rising as a very popular investment attraction.

▪ During this past weekend’s flurry of free agency activity (which felt much like a “draft” of current stars), coverage was flush with references to the reaction of futures markets to potential and actual signings. Sports books had to adjust as speculation ran rampant. Sometimes to actual money. Sometimes to the imminent threat of money.

▪ Beginning Friday, the NBA Summer League tips off in Las Vegas. All 30 teams plus some international invitees will showcase future stars. What used to be glorified scrimmages in uniform are now a real attraction. Some of that is due to the popularity of betting game-by-game, and on odds to win the event.

Oh…by the way…Friday’s big Summer League spotlight will be on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans taking on R.J. Barrett and the New York Knicks. This is how you make headlines in July!

As we hope you’ve learned through VSiN’s special features, betting angles add information and context to your favorite sports. It’s one thing when a TV pundit theorizes about what a new acquisition might mean for championship potential. It’s another when a team rises from 16/1 to 10/1 (Philadelphia when essentially swapping out perceived poison Jimmy Butler for proven glue Al Horford), or plummets to 100/1 when coming up empty-handed (the New York Knicks).

Who needs pundits when you can watch “the sum of smart money” in real time?

Here were early-week odds to win the 2020 NBA Title from the Westgate in Las Vegas as the world was waiting for Kawhi Leonard’s destination decision.

▪ Favorites: Los Angeles Lakers 7/4, Milwaukee 13/2; Philadelphia, Toronto, Golden State, and the L.A. Clippers each at 10/1; Houston 12/1, Utah 16/1, Denver 18/1; Boston and Brooklyn each 25/1.

▪ Longshots: Oklahoma City and Portland each 30/1; Indiana 40/1; Dallas, San Antonio and New Orleans each 50/1.

▪ No-shots: New York, Miami, Orlando, Sacramento each at 100/1; Atlanta, Chicago, Minnesota, Phoenix each at 200/1; Detroit, Washington, Memphis each 300/1; Charlotte and Cleveland each at 1000/1.

Informed chatter from Vegas sharps has been impressed with current team-building strategies from the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s why they rate above all the “no-shots.”

The Westgate also posts odds for the Summer League. New Orleans is currently 18/1, sitting in the top 10, but well behind favorites New York (10/1), Philadelphia (12/1), and Minnesota (12/1).

New Orleans’ schedule: vs. New York Friday (ESPN, 8:30 p.m.), vs. Washington Saturday (ESPN, 9 p.m.), vs. Chicago Monday (NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.), vs. Cleveland Thursday (ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.)

NBA Summer League continues through a championship game Monday July 15 (ESPN2, 9 p.m.) Be sure to get the latest from VSiN broadcasts live from Las Vegas throughout the event!

College Football Update:

Last week we talked about “Regular Season Win Totals” for Southeastern Conference teams as posted by the FanDuel Sportsbook. This week, Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas went up with their numbers.

Remember that these are for regular season games only. Results in the SEC Championship game or postseason bowls are not counted.

Here in state: Mississippi State is on the board at 7.5 wins. Vigorish is -130 on the Over (lay $130 to win $100, or anything in that ratio). You get back +110 if you want to bet Under 7.5 wins (risk $100 to win $110, etc…) Ole Miss is only at 4.5 wins. But, the Over is a big favorite at -170. A bold play on the Under would pay +150.

▪ At the top of the SEC at Caesar’s: Alabama 11.5 (Under -300/Over +250), Georgia 11 (Under -160/Over +140), LSU 9 (Under -150/Over +130), Florida 9 (Under -180/Over +160). Alabama and Georgia only play 12 regular season games. Each would have to run the table to cash “Over” tickets.

▪ Other Bowl threats: Missouri 8 (Over +150/Under -130), Auburn 8 (Over -130/Under +110).Texas A&M 7.5 (Over -115/Over -105), Kentucky 6.5 (Over -125/Under +125), Tennessee 6.5 (Under -110/Over -110). Missouri was listed at 6.5 wins with FanDuel last, but with pricey vigorish. Clearly sharps are betting on the Tigers to sustain last season’s improvement.

▪ Projected for .500 or worse: South Carolina 5.5 (Over -155/Under +135), Arkansas 5.5 (Under -140/Over +120), Vanderbilt 5 (Under -200/Over +175). Teams must win six games to earn bowl eligibility.

VSiN will continue to monitor offseason college football betting for you all summer long. The regular season will be here before you know it.