Carron J. Phillips: The NBA’s rule on tattoo logos will always get under my skin

J.R. Smith didn't play in the Cleveland Cavaliers' season opener on Wednesday night due to an elbow injury.
But if he had, you would have noticed something different about him.
A long strip of white tape on the back of this right calf covering up his latest tattoo. It's the same kind of tape/patch that Lonzo Ball has to wear on his right arm during games to cover up one of his tattoos.
Why?
Because Smith's "SUPREME" and Ball's "BBB Born" tattoos aren't allowed.
"NBA rules prohibit players from displaying any commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair," league spokesman Mike Bass said.
"There is a rule enforceable as per the CBA that prohibits exhibiting trademarks during games – whether on your body or otherwise," read a statement from Michelle Roberts, Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association.
Here's a look at how the rule officially reads:
"(1) No portion of a player's uniform (including any equipment) can contain any name, logo, visible technology that is marketed as a logo or a brand link to a company, or other commercial or promotional designation of any kind visible to the public. Covered up and colored in logos are not permitted. This prohibition does not apply to the NBA or team name or logo, any name, logo or commercial or promotional designation approved in advance by the NBA, including the League's Designated Uniform Supplier logo and a Jersey Patch partner, as approved through the three (3)-year pilot program commencing in the 2017-18 NBA season, or any name, logo or commercial or promotional designation that appears on a player's basketball footwear (provided that it designates the source of this footwear). In addition, a sweatband can contain the League's Designated Uniform Supplier's tonal logo, a visible name (initials, first or last name only, but not a combination) and/or a uniform number. The name may only be one color, no more than one (1) inch in height, and must match the font used on the team uniform. The number may be multi-color, no more than two (2) inches in height, and must match the font used on the team uniform. Finger sleeves may only contain a player's uniform number.
"(2) Other than as may be permitted by subparagraph h. (1) above, a player may not, during any NBA game, display any commercial, promotional, or charitable name, mark, logo or other identification, including, but not limited to, on his body, in his hair, or otherwise."
This isn't the first time we've seen something like this. Back in his prep days, LeBron James wore patches when he was at St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School to cover his tattoos. However, LeBron was a teenager playing at a private Catholic school, so no one really raised a fuss.
But am I the only one that feels like there's something weird about a "progressive" and "player-friendly" league like the NBA telling grown men what they can and can't have on their bodies or in their hair?
Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert once had to cut an adidas logo out of his hair, and last season Smith and Wizards guard Kelly Oubre Jr. were told to stop wearing their SUPREME shooting and leg sleeves during games.
"It's just something wavy honestly. I don't know if it's too wavy for em'," Oubre Jr. said about the ordeal.
Smith, however, wasn't as easy going about it.
"So I was informed today that I would be fined every game if I don't cover up my 'SUPREME TATTOO' on my legs during games!!" Smith wrote on Instagram. "These people in the league office are something else!
"I swear I'm the only person they do (expletive) like this to. So you mean to tell me I have to cover up my tattoo for what? You don't make people cover up Jordan logos, NIKE checks or anything else but because it's me it's a problem all of a sudden!!! (expletive) whack."
Smith is right, the rule is whack. But it's one he won't challenge.
"I'm not giving them money that could go to my kids," he said to ESPN. "I was looking into (my rights), but the players' association just texted me, and you know what? I'm not going to put money in their pockets. Not a chance.
"It was just something that I wanted to do," he continued. "There's a lot of other things going on in this world (the league) could be worried about besides a tattoo, but it's their league. They can do what they want."
According to Smith, he didn't get paid for the tattoo or has a deal with the New York-based streetwear brand. And while he may be a fan of SUPREME's apparel, he likes his money even more. Because when the NBA decided to let sponsors put patches on uniforms a few years ago, it meant that the players would receive 50 percent of the cut.
Cha-ching.
Smith, Ball, and the rest of the players in the league who've had to deal with these kinds of situations have decided not to buck the system by being fined, and I can respect that.
However, there is something uncomfortable about how black men in the blackest league in professional sports keep having to be told by white people what's appropriate for their bodies and skin while playing a game.
Thirteen years ago this week the NBA instituted its dress code. And while players were pushing the envelope a little too far back then, today you can see how players have used it to promote their individual styles, as pregame has turned into a runway fashion show.
But don't get it twisted, the rule was former NBA Commissioner David Stern's way of softening up the image of a league to make it a "global game."
And while this tattoo situation isn't exactly the same, it's impossible to ignore the history African-Americans have in this country since we were forced to get branded during slavery as a means to show ownership.
So, who owns J.R. Smith and Lonzo Ball's skin?
They do, I guess. But just not during games.
And while that may be cool for them, it will never sit well with me.
Comments