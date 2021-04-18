NASCAR race results: Alex Bowman scores upset win at Richmond

Alex Bowman (48) celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP

It didn’t look like Alex Bowman’s race to win, and yet his No. 48 Chevrolet powered to the lead after a late-race restart to secure his first win of the season at Richmond. Bowman put two veterans in his mirror and wound up in Victory Lane at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.

“I can’t believe we just did that at Richmond,” Bowman told his stunned team on the radio. “That’s amazing.”

Meanwhile, the always-the-bridesmaid narrative continues for Denny Hamlin, who led 207 laps of the race and swept the first two stages. Hamlin led the restart with Bowman just behind him.

Hamlin chose the inside lane. Joey Logano lined up on the outside, but Bowman’s car fired off best and he efficiently pushed past the leader to take his first checkered flag of the 2021 season, the third in his career.

Richmond race results

Pos. Car Driver Time Behind Laps Best Time Best Speed 1 48 Alex Bowman -- 400 22.76 118.629 2 11 Denny Hamlin 0.381 400 22.358 120.762 3 22 Joey Logano 0.85 400 22.61 119.416 4 20 Christopher Bell 2.11 400 22.913 117.837 5 19 Martin Truex Jr. 2.575 400 22.499 120.005 6 10 Aric Almirola 3.155 400 23.032 117.228 7 24 William Byron 3.812 400 22.878 118.017 8 18 Kyle Busch 3.984 400 22.929 117.755 9 21 Matt DiBenedetto 17.869 400 22.977 117.509 10 3 Austin Dillon 20.145 400 23.047 117.152 11 12 Ryan Blaney 20.491 400 22.672 119.09 12 9 Chase Elliott 20.751 400 22.546 119.755 13 1 Kurt Busch 20.796 400 23.098 116.893 14 2 Brad Keselowski 22.259 400 22.924 117.78 15 42 Ross Chastain -1 399 22.974 117.524 16 99 Daniel Suarez -1 399 23.022 117.279 17 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -1 399 23.195 116.404 18 5 Kyle Larson -2 398 22.76 118.629 19 43 Erik Jones -2 398 23.225 116.254 20 8 Tyler Reddick -2 398 23.025 117.264 21 7 Corey LaJoie -2 398 23.079 116.989 22 14 Chase Briscoe # -2 398 23.09 116.934 23 41 Cole Custer -2 398 23.222 116.269 24 4 Kevin Harvick -3 397 22.758 118.64 25 17 Chris Buescher -3 397 23.059 117.091 26 23 Bubba Wallace -3 397 23.12 116.782 27 34 Michael McDowell -4 396 23.131 116.726 28 33 * Austin Cindric(i) -4 396 22.957 117.611 29 37 * Ryan Preece -4 396 23.163 116.565 30 6 Ryan Newman -5 395 23.096 116.903 31 38 Anthony Alfredo # -5 395 23.373 115.518 32 78 BJ McLeod(i) -7 393 23.437 115.202 33 15 James Davison -10 390 23.649 114.17 34 0 Quin Houff -10 390 23.473 115.026 35 53 Garrett Smithley(i) -11 389 23.447 115.153 36 51 Cody Ware(i) -15 385 23.51 114.845 37 52 Josh Bilicki -16 384 23.63 114.262 38 77 Justin Haley(i) -399 1 54.944 49.141