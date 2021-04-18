NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR race results: Alex Bowman scores upset win at Richmond
It didn’t look like Alex Bowman’s race to win, and yet his No. 48 Chevrolet powered to the lead after a late-race restart to secure his first win of the season at Richmond. Bowman put two veterans in his mirror and wound up in Victory Lane at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.
“I can’t believe we just did that at Richmond,” Bowman told his stunned team on the radio. “That’s amazing.”
Meanwhile, the always-the-bridesmaid narrative continues for Denny Hamlin, who led 207 laps of the race and swept the first two stages. Hamlin led the restart with Bowman just behind him.
Hamlin chose the inside lane. Joey Logano lined up on the outside, but Bowman’s car fired off best and he efficiently pushed past the leader to take his first checkered flag of the 2021 season, the third in his career.
Richmond race results
|Pos.
|Car
|Driver
|Time Behind
|Laps
|Best Time
|Best Speed
|1
|48
|Alex Bowman
|--
|400
|22.76
|118.629
|2
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|0.381
|400
|22.358
|120.762
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|0.85
|400
|22.61
|119.416
|4
|20
|Christopher Bell
|2.11
|400
|22.913
|117.837
|5
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|2.575
|400
|22.499
|120.005
|6
|10
|Aric Almirola
|3.155
|400
|23.032
|117.228
|7
|24
|William Byron
|3.812
|400
|22.878
|118.017
|8
|18
|Kyle Busch
|3.984
|400
|22.929
|117.755
|9
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|17.869
|400
|22.977
|117.509
|10
|3
|Austin Dillon
|20.145
|400
|23.047
|117.152
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|20.491
|400
|22.672
|119.09
|12
|9
|Chase Elliott
|20.751
|400
|22.546
|119.755
|13
|1
|Kurt Busch
|20.796
|400
|23.098
|116.893
|14
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|22.259
|400
|22.924
|117.78
|15
|42
|Ross Chastain
|-1
|399
|22.974
|117.524
|16
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|-1
|399
|23.022
|117.279
|17
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|-1
|399
|23.195
|116.404
|18
|5
|Kyle Larson
|-2
|398
|22.76
|118.629
|19
|43
|Erik Jones
|-2
|398
|23.225
|116.254
|20
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|-2
|398
|23.025
|117.264
|21
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|-2
|398
|23.079
|116.989
|22
|14
|Chase Briscoe #
|-2
|398
|23.09
|116.934
|23
|41
|Cole Custer
|-2
|398
|23.222
|116.269
|24
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|-3
|397
|22.758
|118.64
|25
|17
|Chris Buescher
|-3
|397
|23.059
|117.091
|26
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|-3
|397
|23.12
|116.782
|27
|34
|Michael McDowell
|-4
|396
|23.131
|116.726
|28
|33
|* Austin Cindric(i)
|-4
|396
|22.957
|117.611
|29
|37
|* Ryan Preece
|-4
|396
|23.163
|116.565
|30
|6
|Ryan Newman
|-5
|395
|23.096
|116.903
|31
|38
|Anthony Alfredo #
|-5
|395
|23.373
|115.518
|32
|78
|BJ McLeod(i)
|-7
|393
|23.437
|115.202
|33
|15
|James Davison
|-10
|390
|23.649
|114.17
|34
|0
|Quin Houff
|-10
|390
|23.473
|115.026
|35
|53
|Garrett Smithley(i)
|-11
|389
|23.447
|115.153
|36
|51
|Cody Ware(i)
|-15
|385
|23.51
|114.845
|37
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|-16
|384
|23.63
|114.262
|38
|77
|Justin Haley(i)
|-399
|1
|54.944
|49.141
Comments