Everything you need to know about the 2021 return of the Shuckers to Biloxi

After a full year of being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biloxi Shuckers will play their first home game of the 2021 season at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday at MGM Park to start a six-game home series against the Mississippi Braves.

None of the MLB-affiliated minor league squads took the field in 2020 because of the pandemic and 40 cities lost their MLB affiliations, including one Southern League squad — the Generals in Jackson, Tennessee. Another former Southern League member, Jacksonville, has been bumped up to Triple-A, cutting league membership to eight teams.

Thankfully for South Mississippi baseball fans, the Shuckers are back on the field after a difficult run for the minor leagues as a whole.

While many MLB teams are still playing in front of much smaller crowds because of decreased capacity, Biloxi’s MGM Park shouldn’t look that different than when the team last played a home game on Sept. 11, 2019.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed an executive order in March that lifted restrictions on capacity at outdoor venues in the state, and the Double-A Shuckers announced on March 3 that MGM Park will be near 100 percent capacity to start the season.

There will be an MLB-mandated buffer zone around the dugouts and the playing field, preventing the Shuckers from selling all seats in the 6,000-seat capacity stadium. There will also be a limited number of socially distanced seats that can be reserved prior to the day of a game.

In accordance with COVID-19 protocols set by Major League Baseball, fans are required to wear masks inside MGM Park except when fans are actively drinking and eating.

Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero told the Sun Herald recently that somewhere between 85-95 percent of the players on his roster have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

5 Shuckers to watch this season

The Biloxi Shuckers’ roster to start the 2021 season is largely full of players who had never played on the Double-A level prior to the May 5 season opener at Birmingham.

Guerrero, who is in his fifth year with the club, will be working with a young roster that includes some of the more intriguing prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, including:

▪ Brice Turang, shortstop — Rated as the No. 1 prospect in the Brewers’ system, Turang is a native of Corona, California, who chose to go pro after committing to LSU out of high school. The Brewers made him the 21st pick overall in the 2018 MLB Draft.

The slick-fielding shortstop, who may eventually make the switch to second base, is working to make sure his bat can match his glove to make the climb to the next level. He also features plenty of speed, swiping 30 bases in 35 tries in 2019.

▪ Ethan Small, left-handed pitcher — The former Mississippi State star should be a local favorite after being named the SEC and National Pitcher of the Year following an outstanding 2019 campaign with the Bulldogs. The Jackson, Tennessee, native was 10-2 with a 1.76 ERA in 17 starts that season, striking out 168 and walking 29. In seven starts as a pro in 2019, he had a 0.86 ERA in 21 innings.

Small starts the season as the Shuckers’ No. 3 starter and was ranked by MLB.com as the No. 4 prospect in the Brewers’ organization.

▪ Lucas Erceg, right-handed pitcher/designated hitter/third baseman: Much like current San Diego Padres reliever Nick Ramirez, Erceg hopes a change to the pitcher’s mound in Biloxi will boost his chances of reaching the big leagues. Erceg, who played in Biloxi in 2018, will be a two-way player this season, seeing time out of the bullpen after his batting average dipped to .218 at San Antonio in 2019. Guerrero says his fastball can reach 97-100 miles per hour.

▪ Tristen Lutz, outfielder — The 34th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, Lutz should bring some pop to the Shuckers’ lineup. The Arlington, Texas, native had 13-homer seasons at Single-A Wisconsin in 2018 and Advanced-A Carolina in 2019.

▪ Payton Henry, catcher — Regarded as one of the better catching prospects in the Brewers’ organization, Henry will bring some pop to the lineup. The Utah native hit 14 homers and knocked in 75 runs at Carolina in 2019.

Shuckers’ promotional events in May

▪ May 11 — Magnet schedule giveaway, post-game .

▪ May 12 — Military Wednesday (Discount tickets for active, retired military with valid ID)

▪ May 13 — Double-play Thursday ($2 Yuengling, $3 draft beer specials, $2 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs)

▪ May 15 — Magnet schedule giveaway

▪ May 16 — Family Fun Day Sunday

▪ May 26 — Military Wednesday

▪ May 27 — Double-Play Thursday

▪ May 28 — Post-game fireworks

▪ May 29 — Cap giveaway

▪ May 30 — Bark at the Park, Family Fun Day Sunday

Shuckers advance ticket prices

▪ Kloud 7 SkyBox — $50.

▪ Sparklight Club — $22.

▪ Dugout Club — $18.

▪ Home Plate Box — $13.

▪ Dugout Box — $12.

▪ Reserved Level — $10.

Tickets can be purchased at BiloxiShuckers.com.