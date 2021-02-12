Biloxi Shuckers will stay part of the Brewers organization for the next 10 years

The Biloxi Shuckers will remain the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers for the next 10 years, Major League Baseball announced on Friday.

The news comes as part of MLB’s announcement that 120 minor league clubs have officially agreed to to their invitations to become Professional Development League license holders.

Under the agreement, the Shuckers will play in the new Double-A South along with seven other former Southern League clubs.

“The Shuckers provide one of the best developmental environments in all of minor league baseball and we are very happy to extend our partnership,” David Stearns, the Brewers’ top executive, said in a statement. “We look forward to many more future Brewers playing in MGM Park.”

The Shuckers will play in the South Division of the Double-A South along with the Mississippi Braves (Braves), Montgomery Biscuits (Rays) and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), (Huntsville, Alabama) Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels) and Tennessee Smokies (Cubs).

Two Southern League teams will no longer compete on the Double-A level after the Jackson, Tennessee, squad lost its MLB affiliation and the Jacksonville, Florida, team was invited to become the Miami Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate.

The Shuckers have called Biloxi home since the Huntsville (Ala.) Stars made the move to MGM Park for the 2015 season.

The Shuckers’ 2021 schedule will be announced at a later date. The team never took the field in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic convinced MLB to eliminate the minor league season.

Full Shuck Nation Memberships, Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings for the 2021 season are available by calling 228-233-3465, option 3.