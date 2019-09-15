Shuckers even series with Generals to force Game 5

Jake Gatewood

With their season on the line, the Biloxi Shuckers willed their way to a 4-2 win over the Jackson Generals on Saturday night in Jackson, Tennessee, to force Game 5 in the Southern League Championship Series.

After being shutout in Game 3, Biloxi’s offense found a groove early, scoring all four of their runs over the first five innings. The bullpen carried the load down the stretch, combining for 4 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings to end the night.

Luis Aviles helped spark a rally before the Generals grabbed the bats, doubling off Bo Takahashi to open the game and scoring on a wild pitch with two outs. Takahashi retired the side in order in Biloxi’s half of the second, but surrendered a RBI single to Mario Feliciano in the third to jump the Shuckers ahead 2-0.

Cameron Roegner worked around a pair of singles through his first two innings before allowing a run in the third. Galli Cribbs Jr. started the inning with a double and Daulton Varsho brought him home with a two-bagger of his own.

Leading off the fourth, Jake Gatewood connected for a no-doubt solo home run over the left field wall against Takahashi, restoring the Shuckers two-run advantage at 3-1. The home run was Gatewood’s first of the series and fourth of the postseason. Bruce Caldwell tallied the fourth and final run of the night, drilling a two-out single against Cole Stapler in the fifth inning for a 4-1 cushion.

Roegner pitched into the fifth and saw Ben DeLuzio score on a passed ball after reaching on a hit by pitch. Biloxi’s lefty was replaced by Tyler Spurlin, who recorded the final two outs of the inning and stranded a man on third. Daniel Brown retired four in a row behind Spurlin while Jon Olczak faced the minimum in the eighth thanks to a 4-6-3 a double play.

Nate Griep (S, 2) entered in the bottom of the ninth with a 4-2 lead and proceeded to retired the side in order for his second save of the series.

Tied 2-2 in the best-of-five series, the Shuckers were play for their first Southern League title on Sunday night in Jackson, Tennessee.