Generals take 2-1 advantage in series with Shuckers

The Biloxi Shuckers were shutout, 2-0, on Friday night at The Ballpark at Jackson, dropping Game 3 of the Southern League Championship Series to the Jackson Generals.

The loss dropped Biloxi to a 2-1 deficit in a best-of-five series with Game 4 set for Saturday night in Jackson, Tennessee.

Both starting pitchers cruised to three perfect innings to start the night. Jackson’s Matt Peacock retired 14 in a row and Shuckers right-hander Bowden Francis sat down ten straight before Daulton Varsho connected for a one-out single in the fourth. Pavin Smith roped a double in the next at bat to score Varsho and give the Generals a 1-0 lead.

Peacock worked into the sixth, retiring a pair of Biloxi hitters before he was removed from the game due to injury. After Cole Stapler entered the game, Cooper Hummel was hit by a pitch, and Bruce Caldwell and Weston Wilson linked for singles. Jake Gatewood batted with the bases loaded and flied out to right field, ending the inning.

Varsho added to the Generals lead with an RBI double in the sixth against Francis, platting Ben DeLuzio to grab a 2-0 advantage. Out of the bullpen, Clayton Andrews and Justin Topa combined for 2.1 scoreless innings without allowing a hit.

Weston Wilson helped lead one last chance at a rally in the ninth, drilling a double off West Tunnell (S, 1) to begin the inning. Down to the final out, Joantgel Segovia punched a line drive into right field that was snared on a dive by DeLuzio to end the game.