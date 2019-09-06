Shuckers shut down Blue Wahoos behind File in Game 2

Dylan File

Dylan File tossed a career-high 8.1 innings to captain the Biloxi Shuckers to a 4-1 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Game 2 of the Southern League South Division Playoffs on Thursday night at MGM Park.

The win gives the Shuckers a 2-0 lead in the series and puts the team one win away from a second consecutive trip to the BC Powder Southern League Championship Series.

File got his outing started by retiring Alex Kiriloff and Royce Lewis on two pitches, and the righty needed just four pitches to take care of Trevor Larnach. The 23-year-old allowed one of his two hits on a flair single in the second to Jose Miranda but sat down the next five in a row.

Biloxi gave their starter all the run supported he needed in the third inning. Luis Aviles Jr. led off with a single and proceeded to steal second and third base. Cooper Hummel worked a walk before Dillon Thomas launched a three-run homer to right, his second of the postseason, to put the Shuckers ahead 3-0.

Jake Gatewood added another run in the fourth inning on a solo homer to center off right-hander Griffin Jax, Gatewood’s second of the playoffs, giving Biloxi a 4-0 advantage.

Bolstered by a four-run lead, File retired 15 batters in a row from the fourth to the ninth inning. Kiriloff broke up the shutout with a solo home run to right with one out in the ninth. File stayed in the game but issued a walk to Lewis on his 104th pitch of the night, bringing manager Mike Guerrero out of the dugout to retrieve his starter. Lefty Clayton Andrews came in and recorded the last two outs to finish off the win for Biloxi. All told, File pitched 8 1/3 innings and allowed just one run on two hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Game 3 of the series was set for Friday in Pensacola. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, will be played at Biloxi — 6:35 p.m. on Saturday and 5:05 p.m. on Sunday.