Everything you need to know about the Shuckers’ playoff series with the Blue Wahoos

For the third time in their five-year history, the Biloxi Shuckers are postseason bound with the Southern League South playoff series set to begin at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday at MGM Park.

The Shuckers reached the Southern League Championship Series in each of their two previous postseason trips in 2015 and 2018, but came up shy of lifting the trophy both seasons.

They hope to finish the deal this year with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos again the team standing in their way in the semifinal round. The Shuckers beat Pensacola, which is now an affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, in 2015 and 2018 to reach the title round.

Biloxi, who has put together a record-setting season, held an 11-9 edge in the regular season series between the two teams.

The Shuckers, who are the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, beat the Birmingham Barons 6-1 on Monday to finish the regular season with an overall mark of 82-57 — a new franchise record for regular season victories. The previous record was held by the 2018 Shuckers, who finished 81-59.

With four consecutive half titles, the Shuckers became the first Southern League franchise to accomplish that mark since the Tennessee Smokies did the same thing in 2011.

The winner of the Shuckers-Blue Wahoos series will face the winner of the Jackson Generals and Montgomery Biscuits in the title round next week. Game 1 of the Southern League Championship Series is set for Sept. 10.

Here’s some information on what to expect in this week’s series Shuckers-Wahoos series:

Schedule

6:35 p.m., Wednesday — Pensacola at Biloxi

6:35 p.m., Thursday — Pensacola at Biloxi

6:35 p.m., Friday — Biloxi at Pensacola

6:35 p.m., Saturday — Pensacola at Biloxi (if necessary)

5:05 p.m., Sunday — Pensacola at Biloxi (if necessary)

Players to watch

▪ Dillon Thomas, Shuckers outfielder — With a .265 batting average, 13 homers, 25 doubles and 71 RBIs, Thomas has been a solid piece in the lineup all season. He also has 22 stolen bases.

▪ Weston Wilson, Shuckers third baseman — The former Clemson star has provided the most pop in the lineup, hitting 19 homers and knocking in 58 runs.

▪ Dylan File, Shuckers right-handed pitcher — After Trey Supak’s promotion to Triple-A, File has put up the best numbers among the Shuckers’ starting pitchers. File, who is scheduled to start Game 2, is 9-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 14 starts. He has 73 strikeouts and 15 walks in 80 2/3 innings. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (5-7, 3.44) is scheduled to start Game 1 for Biloxi.

▪ Royce Lewis, Blue Wahoos shortstop — The No. 1 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, Lewis was promoted to Double-A in late July. The speedy Lewis is hitting .231 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 33 games with Pensacola. He is hitting .266 with 30 homers and 68 stolen bases since entering the Twins’ system in 2017.

▪ Alex Kirilloff, Blue Wahoos outfielder — Another first-round pick from 2016, Kirilloff is hitting .283 with nine homers and 43 RBIs in 94 games at Pensacola.

Ticket prices

Prices for tickets to this week’s series range from $7 for a basic seat to $50 for a spot in the Mercedes Benz Club.

You can purchase tickets at the MGM Park box office or by going to TicketMaster.com.

Watch/listen

All Shuckers games are broadcast live on Cruisin’ WGCM-A — 1240 AM and 100.9 FM.

If you want to watch games, you’ll have to subscribe to MILB.TV.