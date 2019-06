Biloxi Shuckers ‘IT’S GONE!’ Biloxi’s MGM Park hosts its first Southern League Home Run Derby June 18, 2019 09:43 PM

For the first time ever, the Mississippi Gulf Coast hosts a professional all-star game. The home of the Biloxi Shuckers held the league's home run derby despite soggy weather. The Jackson Generals' Jeffrey Baez won the derby with 26 dingers.