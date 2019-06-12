Everything you need to know about the 2019 Southern League All-Star Game in Biloxi

A fan’s guide to MGM Park, home of the Biloxi Shuckers The Biloxi Shuckers are starting their second full season at their new stadium, MGM Park. Sun Herald photojournalist John Fitzhugh offers a few observations on the stadium where he has shot dozens of games. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Biloxi Shuckers are starting their second full season at their new stadium, MGM Park. Sun Herald photojournalist John Fitzhugh offers a few observations on the stadium where he has shot dozens of games.

Some of the nation’s best young minor league prospects will land on the Mississippi Gulf Coast next week with the Southern League All-Star Game, and there will be no lack in festivities surrounding the event.

The game will take place at MGM Park in Biloxi at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, but the schedule of events will begin on Monday at MGM Park.

Here’s a look at the full slate of events surrounding the All-Star Game.

Monday’s schedule

3-4 p.m. — FanFest outside MGM Park

4:15-4:45 p.m. — North Division players available for autographs

4:45-5:15 p.m. — South Division players available for autographs

5:30-7 p.m. — Home Run Derby inside MGM Park

7:30 p.m. — Opening Night Gala at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Pool: Players, coaches, executives and fans will gather for roster introductions and opening night remarks. Tickets are available for $50 at TicketMaster.com and will include food and drinks. Dress is business casual.

Tuesday’s schedule

11:30 a.m. — All-Star Luncheon at Hard Rock Live: Southern League Hall of Fame Induction will include a keynote speech from former Mississippi State pitcher and Atlanta Braves pitcher Paul Maholm. Tickets are available for $50 each (lunch included and space is limited.).

6:35 p.m. — Southern League All-Star Game at MGM Park.

During the game — There will be an in-game performance by The Fur Circus.

Following the game — There will be a fireworks display at the ballpark at the conclusion of the game.

Tickets

The cost of tickets for Monday’s Home Run Derby and FanFest are $10 each. Tickets for the Southern League All-Star Game range from $10-25. All tickets can be purchased at the MGM Park box office or at TicketMaster.com.

Top prospects

Birmingham Barons outfielder Luis Robert, a native of Cuba, is rated as the best prospect in this year’s All-Star game and he will dress out for the North squad on Tuesday.

After hitting .453 with eight homers and 24 RBIs in 19 games at Class-A Winston-Salem earlier this year, the White Sox prospect is hitting at a .338 clip with four homers and 20 RBIs in 37 games at Birmingham.

Robert received a $26 million signing bonus when he inked with the White Sox in May of 2017.

Robert is rated as the 15th best minor league prospect by MLB.com and he’ll lead a North outfield that also features up-and-coming minor leaguers in Taylor Trammell (Reds) of Chattanooga and Jesus Sanchez (Rays) of Montgomery.

Sanchez is hitting .302 with eight homers and 42 RBIs. The speedy Trammell checks in with a .250 batting average, four homers, 28 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

On the North squad, Braves prospect Ian Anderson will lead a solid pitching staff. He is rated as the 28th overall prospect and and has a 4-4 record with a 3.02 ERA in 13 starts this season.

Shuckers ace Trey Supak will also be on the South pitching staff and he carries an 8-2 record with a 1.91 ERA in 13 starts. He has 55 strikeouts and 16 walks in 80 innings.

Supak is one of nine Shuckers on the South squad, joining first baseman Patrick Leonard, third baseman Weston Wilson, shortstop Luis Aviles Jr., outfielder Trent Grisham, designated hitter Dillon Thomas and three other pitchers — Luke Barker, Johan Belisario and Nate Griep.