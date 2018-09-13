Southern League title series tied 1-1 as it moves to Biloxi

The Southern League Championship Series is even at 1-1 with the series moving to Biloxi on Friday.
First pitch for Game 3 of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Friday with Game 4 to follow at the same time on Saturday. If necessary, Game 5 will start at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday.
Right-hander Thomas Jankins, who is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in the postseason, is set to take the mound for Biloxi on Friday night. The Massachusetts native was 10-9 with a 4.26 ERA in 24 games with the Shuckers during the regular season.
The Jackson (Tenn.) Generals will counter with right-hander Justin Donatella, who is 1-0 with 0.00 ERA in the postseason.
Playoff tickets can be purchased at MGM Park box office over over the phone through Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.
Game 2 recap
After falling down 3 runs in the first, the Generals held the Shuckers off the board the rest of the night in a 7-3 win on Wednesday night in Jackson, Tennessee.
The Shuckers did all of their damage in the first thanks to an erratic night from Jackson right-hander Jon Duplantier. The Generals righty walked the first three batters before Keston Hiura ripped an RBI single up the middle, giving the Shuckers a 1-0 lead. Lucas Erceg followed with a walk to force in a run, and a double play ball by Blake Allemand plated another run to give Biloxi a 3-0 advantage. Duplantier did not make it out of the first inning in his start. RHP Ryan Atkinson (W, 1-0) stabilized the game for the Generals, retiring all ten batters he faced in his 3.1 innings of work.
Jackson scored a single run in each of the first two innings, drawing within a run at 3-2. Right-hander Zack Brown battled into the third but allowed a double to Domingo Leyba and hit Marty Herum with a pitch, putting two on for Jay Gonzalez, who delivered a bouncing single to knot the game at three. Dominic Miroglio put Jackson in front for good with a two-RBI single to left, ending the night for Brown.
Biloxi put together their best chance to tie the game in the sixth against lefty Miguel Aguilar but ran into the final out. Erceg singled with one out and moved to second on a hit by pitch of Allemand. Weston Wilson cranked a deep fly ball to left that was hauled in by Kevin Medrano, who threw it back into the infield and doubled up Erceg, ending the Shuckers threat.
The Generals put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a two-out, two-RBI single by Rudy Flores, giving Jackson their final margin of 7-3.
