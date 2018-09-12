Shuckers take 1-0 lead over Generals in Southern League Championship series

The Biloxi Shuckers jumped out to an early lead and did not relent in a 7-0 win over the Jackson Generals in Game 1 of the Southern League Championship Series on Tuesday night in Jackson, Tennessee.
Shuckers right-hander Braden Webb allowed just one hit in his six innings-plus of work, taking a no-hitter into the seventh.
Biloxi scored a pair of runs in the first inning against Generals right-hander Taylor Widener. Corey Ray worked a leadoff walk and came in to score on a double to right by Troy Stokes Jr., giving the Shuckers a 1-0 edge two batters into the game. Stokes advanced to third on the throw home as Ray scored and touched the plate after a passed ball by Dominic Miroglio, putting Biloxi up 2-0.
Webb took the lead and ran with it, allowing just two base runners on a pair of walks in the first two frames before retiring 14 batters in a row. The 23-year-old struck out five batters in a row during the middle innings, and allowed his only hit of the night on a double by Domingo Leyba in the seventh. In his first playoff start, Webb spun six scoreless innings and struck out seven.
Widener settled down in the middle innings, retiring 13 in a row at one point. In the sixth, however, Stokes and Grisham started the inning with back-to-back singles before Keston Hiura was hit by an 0-2 pitch, loading the bases. A run scored on a wild pitch by Widener, and Lucas Erceg drove in two more with a double, putting the Shuckers in front 5-0.
Jeff Ames, Jon Olczak and Miguel Sanchez all tossed a scoreless frame of relief for Biloxi. Weston Wilson added an RBI single in the eighth, and Dillon Thomas hit a pinch-hit homer in the ninth, his first as a Shucker, to give Biloxi their final margin of 7-0.
The series will move to Biloxi for Game 3 at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.
