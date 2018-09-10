Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Corey Ray was the fifth overall selection in the 2016 MLB Draft for the Milwaukee Brewers
Here’s the schedule for Shuckers-Generals in the Southern League title series

By Patrick Magee

September 10, 2018 11:57 AM

The Biloxi Shuckers clinched a spot in the Southern League title series with a 9-1 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Saturday night at MGM Park.

The Shuckers won the series 3-1 with Keston Hiura knocking in six runs in Game 4.

Biloxi will travel for Games 1 and 2 of the Southern League Championship series, taking on the Jackson (Tenn.) Generals, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The five-game series will move to Biloxi for Game 3 on Friday.

Here’s the schedule for the series:

Game 1 — 6:05 p.m., Tuesday at Jackson Tenn.

Game 2 — 6:05 p.m., Wednesday at Jackson Tenn.

Game 3 — 6:35 p.m., Friday at Biloxi

Game 4 — 6:35 p.m., Saturday at Biloxi (if necessary)

Game 5 — 6:35 p.m., Sunday at Biloxi (if necessary)

