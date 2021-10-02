SF Giants on verge of NL West title with win No. 106, magic number falls to 1

SAN FRANCISCO — As the San Francisco Giants wrapped up their franchise record-tying 106th victory of the season at Oracle Park on Friday night, there were no dogpiles in the middle of the diamond or champagne celebrations in the clubhouse.

A 3-0 shutout victory over the San Diego Padres inched the Giants (106-54) closer to their first National League West crown since 2012, but it did not clinch the division for Gabe Kapler’s club.

With the Dodgers leading the Brewers 8-5 and still playing at the time rookie Camilo Doval recorded his third save in four days, the Giants’ magic number to win the NL West stood at one.

A Dodgers team that’s won eight consecutive division titles and 103 games this season is still alive in the NL West race, but a late slip-up against Milwaukee could still allow for a delayed party at 24 Willie Mays Plaza on Friday.

The Giants matched the 1904 New York Giants for the most wins in franchise history as starter Anthony DeSclafani tossed five scoreless innings, Darin Ruf hit a first-inning home run and the Giants’ lineup manufactured enough offense to help the club secure a seventh consecutive victory.

A crowd of 33,975 managed to cheer on the Giants while simultaneously keeping close tabs on the Dodgers-Brewers game taking place in Los Angeles on Friday. With right-hander Dominic Leone on the mound in the seventh inning and the Giants ahead 3-0, a smattering of boos could be heard along the shores of McCovey Cove as the scoreboard updated to reflect the game-tying grand slam Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hit in the fifth inning against Brewers starter Eric Lauer.

By winning on Friday at Oracle Park, the Giants guaranteed they will finish their 162-game schedule at least tied for the NL West division lead. A scenario in which San Francisco loses its final two games to the Padres while the Dodgers win their last three against the Brewers would force the teams to play a Game 163 on Monday at Oracle Park to determine the division champion.

The Giants struck almost immediately against Padres starter Pedro Avila as the second batter in their lineup, Ruf, hit a 110.6-mile per hour laser into the left field bleachers for a solo home run. Ruf only started for the 21st time against a right-handed pitcher this season, but Kapler said pregame that he and first baseman Wilmer Flores earned the right to play over Kris Bryant on Friday because of the consistency they’ve demonstrated at the plate in recent days.

After Brandon Crawford reached on a throwing error and Wilmer Flores drew a walk, the Giants added onto their lead when Mike Yastrzemski attempted to check his swing on a 2-2 changeup from Avila. Yastrzemski failed to hold his bat back from the strike zone as the eighth pitch of his at-bat collided with his barrel and resulted in a bloop single into shallow left field that brought Crawford home from second base.

DeSclafani was able to preserve the two-run lead over five scoreless innings as he finished the regular season with a 3.17 ERA over 31 starts, making 2021 the best season of his seven-year major league career.

The right-hander benefited from a well-positioned defense as third baseman Evan Longoria started an inning-ending 5-6-3 double play in the third before Flores corralled a grounder on the right side of the infield and beat pinch-hitter Tommy Pham to first base to strand a runner in scoring position in the fourth.

The fourth inning was the Padres’ best chance to score against DeSclafani as catcher Victor Caratini launched a 419-foot flyball to deep right center field that would have cleared the outfield fence in 29 other major league parks, but the ball hit high off the bricks at Oracle Park and fell to the warning track as Caratini stopped at second with a double.

That’s when the Padres pulled Avila for Pham, and the Giants benefited from Flores being stationed well off the first base line.

San Diego had another opportunity to get on the board in the sixth, but a baserunning blunder from Fernando Tatis Jr. cost the Padres a chance to extend an inning against Giants lefty Josa Alvarez. After back-to-back singles, Eric Hosmer rolled a ball up the third base line that bounced off the base and high into the air. Tatís, the lead runner, rounded third in an effort to score, but Longoria picked up the ball before tracking down the Padres’ shortstop between third and home for the final out of the inning.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 12:07 AM.