Tatis’ blast out of Dodger Stadium not nearly enough for Padres to avoid sweep

LOS ANGELES — Fernando Tatis Jr. became just the fifth player to ever hit a ball that sailed past the left field stands at Dodger Stadium, but the San Diego Padres got swept out of the park again on Thursday night.

An 8-3 victory completed the Los Angeles Dodgers’ third straight series sweep of the Padres, the first time that has happened since 1974 and just the second time it has occurred in the 53 years the teams have been playing.

The Padres’ sixth straight loss dropped them to 78-81 for the season. The team that was 17 games above .500 on Aug. 10 would have to sweep the Giants in San Francisco the next three days to not finish with a losing record.

It was a night of home runs, five of them by the Dodgers.

By the end, the Padres had allowed at least five home runs in successive games for the first time in their history.

The Dodgers hit six homers in their 11-9 victory Wednesday. Four of those came in their final at-bat.

They started Thursday where they left off, as Mookie Betts and Corey Seager began the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back bombs.

Ha-seong Kim halved the lead with a homer in the second inning before the Dodgers got successive homers in the fourth from Justin Turner and AJ Pollock to go up 4-1.

All four home runs were hit off Vince Velasquez, who ended up going 4 2/3 innings. In his four starts for the Padres, he allowed 13 runs (12 earned) in 12 2/3 innings.

Tatis’ 467-foot blast, with Webster Rivas on base, made it 4-3 in the fifth. He clobbered a slider from Tony Gonsolin that bounced off the uneven roof atop the outfield seats. He joined Willie Stargell (twice), Mike Piazza, Mark McGwire and Giancarlo Stanton as the only players to ever leave Dodgers Stadium in that direction.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Dodgers scored three runs on four singles and a sacrifice fly against Shaun Anderson in the sixth inning, and Corey Seager’s second home run of the game made it 8-3 in the seventh.