Brandon Marsh, Janson Junk and a strong bullpen lift Angels to 3-2 win over White Sox

The Angels aren’t headed to the playoffs. But on Wednesday night, they clinched a season-series win against a postseason-bound team.

With a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Angels improved to 4-2 on the season against the AL Central division leaders and can go for a three-game series win this week on Thursday.

Here are three observations from the game.

—Marsh’s go-ahead homer

When he was called up to the big leagues for the first time this summer, Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh joked about knowing his strengths.

“Jo Adell is going to hit the ball over the scoreboard,” Marsh said of his slugging teammate. “I’m gonna put the ball over the shortstop.”

For most of his first big league stint, that’s been true. Entering Wednesday, Marsh had only one home run in 53 games.

But with the score tied at 2-2 in the top of the eighth, Marsh got just enough on his swing to send a full-count, 100.8-mph fastball from White Sox reliever Michael Kopech over the left-center-field wall for a go-ahead solo blast.

“When you’re talking about a young player like Marsh coming up in a crucial moment … you want to believe that the young player is going to grow from that,” manager Joe Maddon said. “This is something he will dwell on when things shut down for the year. Now he knows he can do it, and that’s a big part of it too.”

The 100.8-mph velocity was the hardest to be hit for a home run in the American League this season, and helped Marsh raise his batting average on the season to .267 after collecting three hits Wednesday night.

“I was talking with a couple of the guys about it,” Marsh said. “It was a first-time moment like this for me. It was special, fun to be a part of. Great team win.”

—Bullpen shuts the door

After Angels starter Janson Junk gave up one run in 41/3 innings, the Angels bullpen was asked to lift a heavy load in a game never separated by more than one run.

And even against the first-place White Sox’s dangerous lineup, it delivered. Jose Quijada got two outs in the fifth. Then, after Jimmy Herget yielded a game-tying RBI single in the sixth, Mike Mayers and Steve Cishek both recorded three strikeouts in scoreless seventh and eighth innings, respectively.

“He’s been trending in this direction, pitching really well,” Maddon said of Cishek, who has given up just two runs over his past 16 outings. “Velocity was up. There might have been a little bit of adrenalin aid right there.”

Cishek, 35, echoed the same thing: “I was feeling a little younger than usual,” he told Bally Sports West with a laugh. “Had a little extra coffee in me. It’s important to go out there and put up a zero.”

In the ninth, closer Raisel Iglesias picked up his 32nd save in dramatic fashion. After the White Sox put runners on the corners with only one out, the right-hander fanned former Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin with a fastball, then watched a deep fly ball from Cesar Hernandez die in left field for the final out.

The save moved Iglesias into a tie for third place on the MLB leaderboard, and only two behind White Sox closer Liam Hendriks for the AL lead — a race his setup man is keeping an eye on.

“My job is to get Iggy the ball at this point,” Cishek said. “I want to make sure he gets as many saves as he can to finish out the season. So I take it seriously.”

—Junk starts again

Although Junk failed to get through the fifth inning Wednesday night, Maddon still called the right-hander’s second career outing an “outstanding” encore to his five-run, 32/3-inning debut earlier this month.

“He started out great,” Maddon said. “He was challenging their hitters, he was throwing strikes, utilizing his breaking ball. He did a nice job.”

Even though Junk didn’t feel as if he had his best fastball, the 25-year-old right-hander, whom the Angels acquired earlier this year as part of their trade with the New York Yankees for Andrew Heaney, retired his first eight batters to begin the game and didn’t give up a run until Yoan Moncada’s solo homer to lead off the fourth.

In the fifth, Junk was replaced by Quijada after a leadoff double and sacrifice bunt.

Still, while he said he would have liked to try and finish that last inning, he also came away from the game encouraged about his performance — and continued development in his first big league stint.

“Every day is getting a little more comfortable,” Junk said. “Working with these guys every single day, learning from new minds, seeing new faces, it’s been great so far. And has helped me adapt to this level.”

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 11:59 PM.