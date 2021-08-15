Bryce Miller: It’s on Padres players to end team’s inconsistency, continue playoff run

Mark down Sunday as critical salve for the Padres, during a weekend that spectacularly unraveled and neared the edge of all-out collapse.

The 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks avoided the absurd thought of being swept by the worst team in baseball, yet still left the welt-inducing reality of dropping the three prior games.

Just when the Padres tore into the soft tissue of their schedule, a spot tailor made for a big run in the NL West ... they uncorked some of their ugliest baseball in years. They stopped hitting and pitching at the absolute worst time.

The four games leading into Sunday felt like watching your own root canal, from the dentist's chair.

The Marlins, last in the NL East at the time, blanked the Padres 7-0 on Wednesday. Then the Diamondbacks, the 38.5 games-back-entering-the-series Diamondbacks, the lost-9-of-the-last-11 Diamondbacks, unleashed more humiliating body blows.

In that stretch, the Padres were outscored 29-5 and out-hit 50-23.

"It hasn't been pretty," General Manager A.J. Preller said before Sunday's game. "It hasn't been good. There's no way to sugarcoat it."

That is until Sunday, when Fernando Tatis Jr. leapt from the injured list like a superhero, punishing baseballs to the tune of two home runs, a double and four RBIs.

Still, the uncomfortable truth remains: There are too many veterans and too much talent to require a 22-year-old right fielder to harness the kind of energy that fuels a playoff run.

That's on every player not named Fernando.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Padres sprinted into spring with a clubhouse seemingly loaded like a howitzer, with bats and arms galore. They became the undisputed buzz of baseball, bat-flipping and swagg-chain-spinning their way to the front of the national conversation.

There's been too much front-office investment to wilt, even in a short stretch against baseball's bottom of the barrel.

The Padres were shut out in half of the four games spanning the end of the Marlins series and heart of the matchup with the Diamondbacks. They were no-hit Saturday by Tyler Gilbert, in his first MLB start, a feat so rare it's happened just three other times and once since 1892.

Cruising late against the Diamondbacks in the series capper eased the pain, but did not change what came before.

The breath of the Reds on the back of the Padres' neck? That's a playoff spot placed squarely in jeopardy, cut nearly in half in the span of a long weekend.

"That's as upset, frustrated, embarrassed — all those things," manager Jayce Tingler said of the run that ended with being no-hit. "That's exactly how we should respond."

There was plenty to like Sunday, despite a wholly unlikable weekend.

In addition to the head-shaking exploits of Tatis, Jake Cronenworth homered while driving in three. Eric Hosmer stayed torrid, logging a pair of hits. Pierce Johnson, Tim Hill, Daniel Hudson, Emilio Pagan and Austin Adams scattered three hits between them. Craig Stammen just keeps throwing and throwing and throwing.

And ... the wild inconsistency continues.

Injuries to the pitching staff have been massive, now claiming Yu Darvish and Drew Pomeranz. That did not mute the offense for a cringe-worthy stretch against two of baseball's worst. That did not impact Joe Musgrove allowing five first-inning runs Saturday as the offense was curb-stomped, 15 hits to nil.

"We walk around the clubhouse and everybody's kind of looking at each other going, why and how?" Preller said. "The good part for us ... you look around that room and (there are) a lot of people that you know, they're obviously not happy about it. And there's a lot of belief that like, hey, we'll get this turned around and, honestly, we're a lot better than this.

"Baseball, it's a strange deal."

Strange, without a doubt. But the best in this game lock into ways to spin all that strangeness into win-loss gold.

Yes, Sunday was a start. But it means little if the inconsistency continues.

"The time is now," Hosmer said.

A-men.

How did the Padres footing become so precarious?

Was it playing without Tatis? Was it Blake Snell losing track of the strike zone? Was it Ryan Weathers running out of gas? Was it the long stretches of frigid bats with runners in scoring position? Was it $20 million contracts going too cold too often? Was it injuries claiming Chris Paddack and now, Darvish and Pomeranz? Was it the inability to groom prospect-in-continual-waiting MacKenzie Gore?

It's all of it, in one giant ball of frustration.

The players have everything to say about whether Sunday is a glimpse of the future, or if this season goes from bonanza to bust. If the Padres fail to cash in during the next series against the Rockies to start the week and the Phillies at Petco Park to end it, a run of 19 against the Dodgers and Giants lurks amid the final 36 games of the regular season.

Was Sunday big? Of course it was. The reason it grew to be so critical, though, were the glut of missed opportunities that preceded it.

The time is now, indeed.