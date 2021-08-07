Braves’ Freddie Freeman exits game early due to upper respiratory infection

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman exited Saturday’s game after one inning as a precaution with an upper respiratory infection.

Freeman flew out to center in the bottom of the first in his only at-bat against Washington at Truist Park. The reigning National League MVP is hitting .296/.396/.506 with 24 homers and 63 RBIs this season.

The Braves led the Nationals 1-0 after two innings thanks to slugger Jorge Soler’s solo homer.