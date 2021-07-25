Wild pitch gives Mariners win over A’s

SEATTLE — Has that magical mojo returned to the ballpark in the SoDo district?

Well, let’s not go that far.

But something is definitely going on T-Mobile Park that makes one wonder if something special might be happening with a team that continues to exceed expectations.

For the second straight night, the Seattle Mariners’ winning run came when an Oakland A’s reliever couldn’t throw a pitch close enough to be caught by the catcher.

With two outs and the bases loaded, A’s closer Lou Trivino had the unenviable task of facing Mitch Haniger, who had a double and two homers on the night.

But Haniger never got a chance for a walk-off blast for his third homer of the night. Instead, Trivino’s first pitch curveball bounced about a foot in front of the plate and catcher Aramis Garcia had no chance of blocking it. It rolled to the screen and Jarred Kelenic sprinted home as an already-standing crowd of 30,843 roared as he stomped on home plate and was hit in the face by some baby power from his teammates as the celebrated a stunning 5-4 win.

With the win, the Mariners have now won two of three in this all-important four-game series.

Haniger was part of all four runs that the Mariners scored off of A’s starter Chris Bassitt.

In the first inning, he ripped a double off the BECU sign on the wall in deep left-center just in front of the mass of well-served and unwatching fans in ‘The Pen. The ball was hit so well that the person operating the fireworks behind the left field upper deck fired off the celebratory fireworks in a premature celebration. Haniger would later score on a single to right field from Ty France.

In the second inning, Haniger cut the A’s lead to 3-2, launching a deep fly ball to the exact same spot. This time the ball carried into the stands with a collection of those fans in The ‘Pen actually watching the game disrupting Ramon Laureano’s attempt at a homer-robbing catch.

Haniger gave Seattle a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning, sitting on a hanging breaking ball from Bassitt and sending it over the wall in dead center for a two-run homer.

His third multi-homer of the season gave him 25 total on the season, easily the most on the team with Kyle Seager behind him with 18.

Haniger’s homers took Gilbert off the hook for the loss.

After working through the first two innings scoreless, allowing just a double to Tony Kemp and striking out four of the seven batters he faced on high 90s fastballs, the A’s quickly adjusted their approach the second time through the lineup. They knew realized starting pitcher Logan Gilbert didn’t have a secondary pitch and they were going to stop chasing at elevated fastballs, forcing him back down in the stirkeozne where they could handle it.

Gilbert never got out of the third inning, succumbing to a myriad of long at-bats where he simply didn’t have a secondary pitch to put away Oakland hitters, who were fouling off fastball after fastball.

With one out and Elvis Andrus, who led off the third with a single, leadoff hitter Mark Canha worked a nine-pitch walk. Kemp followed with a RBI single to center off a 1-0 fastball. The second out of the inning came on a deep flyball to center from Matt Olson. Gilbert wouldn’t get the third out. Veteran switch-hitter Jed Lowrie spit on three fastballs outside of the zone and then turned a 3-0 fastball at the bottom of the zone into a top-spinning single to right field that scored two runs and gave Oakland a 3-2 lead. Gilbert’s night ended when he lost a 13-pitch battle with Ramon Laureano that resulted in a single to right field. The at-bat was indicative of Gilbert’s issues. He fell behind 3-1 on back-to-back sliders and then threw nine consecutive fastballs to Laureano, knowing he couldn’t spot any other pitch to avoid walking him.

With 41 pitches thrown in the third inning, about 10 extra due to Laureano, Mariners manager Scott Servais had no choice but to pull his young starter.

Of his 75 pitches thrown in the outing, Gilbert threw 57 fastballs, which the A’s took 30 swings at and missed just four, 16 sliders that generated five swings and two whiffs and one curveball and one changeup.

And in that 41-pitch third inning, he threw 31 fastballs and just 10 sliders – six of which weren’t even close to strikes.

It was just the third time in his first MLB season where Gilbert failed to pitch past the third inning and one of those – a two-inning start vs. the White Sox on June 26 was due to a rain delay and eventual postponement. The other shortened outing came in the second start of his career. He pitched just 2 2/3 innings vs. the Tigers before being lifted. It was an outing that felt eerily similar in so many ways, including a pitch-filled third inning (39 pitches vs. the Tigers) that forced him out of the game. And it was also the last time the Mariners lost a game in which Gilbert had started.

The Mariners bullpen did what it has done all season, kept Seattle in the game. J.T. Chargois replaced Gilbert and struck out Mitch Moreland to end the interminable third inning.

He also worked a scoreless fourth.

Anthony Misiewicz (fifth) and Casey Sadler (sixth) each added scoreless frames. However, Drew Steckenrider couldn’t maintain the one-run lead provided by Haniger. With one out in the seventh, Steckenrider fired a 1-2 fastball that stayed up in the zone was lofted to right field by No. 9 hitter Garcia. The ball somehow stayed just inside the foul pole and barely cleared the wall just over the 326 foot sign for Garica’s third homer of the season.