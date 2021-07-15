Braves trade for outfielder Joc Pederson

The Braves aren’t selling yet. They’re buying, and they made their first purchase Thursday night.

The team acquired outfielder Joc Pederson from the Cubs, the Braves announced. The Braves traded slugging first baseman prospect Bryce Ball for Pederson, who addresses the team’s need for outfield help.

After superstar Ronald Acuna suffered an ACL tear last weekend, and given how the season has transpired for the 44-45 Braves, there was thought the team could become a seller at the July 30 trade deadline. That could still become the case if they struggle, but Thursday’s move indicates they’ll first try to push their chips in. They trail the Mets by four games in the National League East.

Pederson, 29, was hitting .230/.300/.418 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs with the Cubs. He spent the past seven seasons with the Dodgers, playing a role with two Los Angeles teams that eliminated the Braves from the postseason in October 2018 and 2020.

Pederson has always fared much better against righties than left-handers. He’s hit .236 with a .837 OPS in his career against right-handers as opposed to a .203 average with a .593 OPS against lefties. Pederson will add power to a decimated Braves lineup that’s missing Acuna, Marcell Ozuna and Travis d’Arnaud in the middle of its order.

Ball, 23, was hitting .207 with six homers and 30 RBIs in High-A Rome. He impressed during spring training in 2020, showing legitimate power potential.