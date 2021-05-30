Mariners stack their record in one-run games as bullpen holds on for win vs. Rangers

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners may have baseball’s best winning percent in one-run games, but that doesn’t mean they should continue to try and find ways to eke out games by the thinnest of margins.

Mitch Haniger’s solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning proved to be more necessary than expected.

Rafael Montero, the de facto closer until Kendall Graveman returns from the COVID-19 injured list, continued to age manager Scott Servais and Mariners fans with each late-inning appearance.

Given a two-run lead, Montero made sure the Mariners added to their impressive record in one-run games, giving up a run in the ninth inning and putting the tying run on third base with two outs. But he calmly got Brock Holt to fly out to Haniger for the final out of a 3-2 victory.

The Mariners are now 12-5 in one-run games this season and has beaten the Rangers in 10 straight games at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners (26-27) have won five of their last six games. With a win on Sunday, they would sweep the four-game series and reach .500 again.

The Mariners broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning and J.P. Crawford snapped a 0-for-13 stretch when he hit a towering solo homer into the right field seats off Rangers starter Mike Foltynewicz.

In a bit of baseball coincidence, Foltynewicz had not allowed a home run in his last 24 1/3 innings. And the last person to homer off him before the streak? Well, that would be Crawford, who hit his first homer of the season off Foltynewicz at Globe Life Field.

The Mariners got a solid and all too familiar start from Justin Dunn, who pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts to pick up the win and improve

As has been the case so often in his brief MLB career, Dunn had extended stretches of effectiveness to dominance. But there was that one hiccup of an inning where his command went awry and traffic on the bases ensued.

For Dunn, that meddlesome inning came in the fourth after he had tossed three scoreless innings, allowing just one base runner and striking out four batters.

Given a 1-0 lead thanks to Jose Godoy’s single to right field in the second inning that scored Kyle Lewis, Dunn was pitching with rhythm and pace while showing quality stuff.

But from the first pitch of the fourth inning, a curveball to Isiah Kiner-Falefa that missed well above the strike zone, Dunn was in “compete mode” with himself. Two pitches later, he hit Kiner-Falefa with a fastball.

He walked the next batter — Nate Lowe — on four pitches, all fastballs that missed high and away.

Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth was out of the dugout and heading to the mound before that fourth ball missed badly.

It’s a conversation he’s had with Dunn on multiple occasions.

And has he’s done so often in the past, Dunn found a way to limit the damage. He struck out the Rangers’ best hitter, Adolis Garcia, swinging, pitched around the dangerous Joey Gallo with a walk that loaded the bases and gave up a run on a sac fly to left field from Nick Solak. He got Holt to ground out to end an inning that reeked of pending disaster.

Dunn worked a 1-2-3 fifth inning with a pair of strikeouts and retired the first two batters of the sixth inning before Garcia picked up his second single of the game. With the left-handed hitting Gallo coming to the plate, Mariners manager Scott Servais went to lefty Daniel Zamora, who had just been called up from Class AAA Tacoma. Zamora threw four consecutive sliders to Gallo, getting two quick strikes and a fly out to center to end the sixth.