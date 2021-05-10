Yankees should hope third time’s a charm against Rays in Tampa starting Tuesday

The Yankees have had two series of experience this season to figure it out against their division rival.

This year’s Bombers have played the Rays in Tampa and on their own turf in the Bronx. They’ve played them with every deep pitcher in their rotation and tried to beat them using a system of openers. Yet, of the six games played between the two AL East competitors, the Yankees have won exactly once.

The Yankees will get another chance to play the team responsible for eliminating them from World Series contention in 2020 — the Rays beat the Yanks 3-2 in the ALDS — starting Tuesday.

At least this time they’re riding a winning high into Tampa.

The Yankees pulled off back-to-back walk-off wins against the Nationals over the weekend, via a single by Gleyber Torres in the 11th inning on Saturday and a single by Giancarlo Stanton on Sunday. Their win in their Nationals series finale capped a nine game homestand in which the Yankees went 7-2 in three series against the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and Washington.

“These are great games to feed off of, battles back and forth... any way you can squeeze out a win and build that momentum down into Tampa,” Stanton said Sunday. “When you win those games that are down to the wire, it’s big... it helps the flow of getting these wins in series.”

The homestand also further cemented that the Yankees would not go back to being the sloppy defensive team that couldn’t get runners out of scoring positing.

“I just think we’re continuing to play better,” Aaron Boone said on Sunday. “Again, I keep saying, I don’t think we’re all the way there. Certainly offensively, I know there more in there for us and we’re gonna find our stride.

“There’s no question we’re, in every aspect of the game, playing better baseball, playing more winning baseball and that’s what we gotta continue to build on.”

On paper, the Yankees should be an offensive powerhouse. What we’ve seen, at least over the weekend, has been a team crawling across a finish line. At least they managed to also crawl out from the bottom of the division and the American League.

“I’m glad we had a successful homestand, but it’s on to the next one now,” the Yankees skipped said.

The next one, their division rivals, who as of Monday they were tied for second with in the AL East, both three and a half games behind the Boston Red Sox. The Rays have had the upper hand so far. The most fire the Yankees had was when Jordan Montgomery accidentally plunked Austin Meadows twice during their first series of the season. That April 11 game has been the Bombers lone win against them.

“We need to go in there and play good baseball,” Stanton said, “and go get a series down in Tampa. It hasn’t been in our favor against them lately, so yeah, we need to change that.”

Montgomery will take the mound for the Yankees in the Tuesday evening game, followed by Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon to fill out the rest of the series.

If the Yankees can’t pull out a series win this time, they’ll have just three other times this regular to prove which team is better.