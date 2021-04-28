Baseball

Tyler Glasnow leads the way as Rays beat A’s again

MARC TOPKIN Tampa Bay Times

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow delivered another dominating performance for the Rays on Wednesday, his seven shutout innings a key factor in their 2-0 win over the A’s.

Glasnow scattered five hits, walked two and struck out 10 in improving his record to 3-1 and lowering his ERA to 1.67. Jeffrey Springs worked the eighth and got one out in the ninth; after he allowed a single to Matt Chapman the Rays switched to Diego Castillo.

The Rays (13-12) still had some issues at the plate, and gave away two outs with baserunning mistakes, but they got the runs they needed on a brief outburst with two outs in the fifth.

First on a quick strike by catcher Mike Zunino, who crushed a 2-2 sinker from lefty Cole Irvin for his fifth homer of the season. The ball was clocked at 113 mph off his bat and estimated at a distance of 466 feet by Statcast, though its actual flight was interrupted by hitting the C-ring catwalk.

Then with a short rally. Brett Phillips, who had the big homer in Tuesday’s win, came back from an 0-2 count to draw a walk. Randy Arozarena, getting a turn at DH, followed with a single, sending Phillips to third.

Then Manuel Margot, who got caught off second in the first inning, got Phillips home with a rarity for the Rays — a hit with a runner in scoring position, just their second in their last 34 opportunities, having gone 0-for-26 until Joey Wendle came through Tuesday.

The Rays played some good defense, too. Kevin Kiermaier led the way with a running catch in deep centerfield for the second out in the seventh.

  Comments  

Baseball

Yankee offense explodes, Domingo German is sharp as Bombers beat Orioles

Baseball

Chicago White Sox’s game tonight vs. the Detroit Tigers is postponed because of rain, with a doubleheader scheduled for Thursday

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service