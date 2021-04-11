Tigers offense struggles again as Indians complete sweep

CLEVELAND — Coming off three straight losses, with the offense scuffling, losing both Julio Teheran (shoulder) and Miguel Cabrera (biceps strain) in successive days and still only three games into a 10-game trip, it would have been easy for the Tigers to drag tail into the series finale against the Indians Sunday.

Except their manager wouldn’t let them.

“This has not been a great week for us but if your chin is already down and you are already defeated after eight games, that’s a problem,” AJ Hinch said before the game.

The battle level, alas, was not the problem for the Tigers on Sunday. The offense continued to be. It remained in a dormant state as the Indians completed the three-game sweep at Progressive Field, 5-2.

The Tigers had Indians lefty starter Logan Allen on the ropes in the first inning. They’d already scored a run on a single by Jeimer Candelario and had the bases loaded with two outs. But Allen, on his 33rd pitch of the inning, got Jonathan Schoop to swing through an elevated slider to end the inning.

Allen then put up quick zeroes through the fifth inning, allowing only one hit before turning it over to a well-rested bullpen.

The Tigers got two hits total against Bryan Shaw, Nick Wittgren, James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase. Only one did any damage: Catcher Wilson Ramos hit his fourth home run of the year off Wittgren.

Tellingly, all four of Ramos' homers have come with the bases empty.

Tigers starter Jose Urena had one long, laborious inning himself, a 34-pitch second, but he persevered through 4.2 innings, allowing just two runs. Lead-off doubles by Eddie Rosario (in the second) and Andres Gimenez (in the third) both ended up in runs.

The Indians pushed across the pivotal third run in the sixth off lefty reliever Daniel Norris, and it was set up by another lead-off double — this one by Franmil Reyes, who ladled a high change-up into the right-field corner.

Josh Naylor, a left-handed hitter, singled Reyes home.

Things went off the rails for the Tigers in the eighth. Jose Cisnero walked Jose Ramirez, then gave up singles to Eddie Rosario and Reyes. Right fielder Nomar Mazara threw errantly to third base on the first one and then airmailed an unnecessary throw to the plate on the second.

Order was restored when Gregory Soto entered and struck out Jordan Luplow, Yu Chang and Austin Hedges.

Things won’t get any easier for the Tigers hitters when they travel to Houston for three games Monday and face Zack Greinke, Jake Odorizzi and Lance McCullers, Jr. The backdrop to the series, of course, is Hinch’s first return to the city as a visiting manager.

“I haven’t let myself go there emotionally,” said Hinch, who had five winning seasons and guided the Astros to the 2017 World Series title. “I probably will tonight when we get into the city and go to a hotel I’ve never stayed at before as a visiting person. It’s home for me, so there’s going to be a lot of emotions involved.

“But competitively, they’re a really good team and they present a lot of challenges. I know them very well. I’ve been around them. I know they’ve gotten off to a good start. It’s going to be a different trip for me personally, but we have to get after them and attack them.”