Chicago Cubs offense quiet again in 7-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Chicago Cubs right-hander Trevor Williams’ return to Pittsburgh wasn’t a memorable performance.

At least, not in a good way for the 28-year-old. Williams lasted only 3 1/3 innings after surrendering five runs in the Cubs’ 7-1 loss to the Pirates at PNC Park. It also sealed a series loss and sends the Cubs to Milwaukee with a below .500 record (4-5).

The Cubs’ 1-0 lead in the second inning on Javier Báez’s third home run of the season didn’t last long. Pittsburgh tagged Williams for three runs in the bottom of the second following four consecutive hits to open the inning. Even Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker got in on the action, connecting for a two-run single.

A two-run homer by Pirates pinch hitter Wilmer Difo essentially put the game away in the seventh. The Cubs finished 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.