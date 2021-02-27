Jose Abreu arrives at White Sox camp after being delayed because of a positive COVID-19 test

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Jose Abreu received balloons as part of his arrival to Chicago White Sox camp.

The 2020 American League MVP quickly got to work, legging out a double as part of one of the team’s morning drills. His day also included two singles in an intrasquad scrimmage hitting against coaches.

Abreu was back right where he wanted to be Saturday — on a field with his teammates.

The first baseman’s spring training had been delayed because of a positive COVID-19 test.

“It was a very difficult process,” Abreu said Saturday through an interpreter. “It was difficult for me but at the same time, what happened in this situation is when you realize who are really your friends and the people who love you and care about you. And I appreciate that. I got a lot of support from my family, first and foremost, my teammates with the White Sox, close friends. They gave me the strength to be able to pass through that really really difficult mark.

“I was by myself in the hotel room. It was difficult. But now, I’m good and now I’m back on the field and that’s what I like. That important. It definitely was a very difficult moment, a moment where I could see the people who really care and love me. It gave the support and strength to get over it.”

Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement Wednesday that Abreu believed he contacted “a mild case of the disease in January, which is reinforced by the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in additional testing.”

Hahn said Abreu was asymptomatic and that holding him out of camp was in compliance with Major League Baseball protocols. Abreu said he didn’t have any residual effects and his only symptoms were a headache and runny nose.

“I didn’t have a fever or soreness in my body, anything,” Abreu said. “That was pretty mild, and I didn’t pay attention to it. Actually I just kept doing my routine. I kept working. I kept lifting. But I didn’t really feel anything major and even though with that headache and runny nose, I never stopped doing my routine because I was feeling good.

“I’m glad that my family was good, too, or is good. They never had anything at all. ... I just feel glad that was the case. It was just me.”

Abreu said while he was waiting for clearance the last few days, he found a workout video on YouTube.

“I saw that as, ‘OK, this might work,’ ” he said. “I started doing those exercises and those workouts and I felt good.”

Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada spent portions of last season battling the lingering effects from COVID-19, which included an occasional lack of energy. Abreu said he wasn’t worried that he would be in a similar situation.

“I wasn’t concerned because I was feeling good,” he said. “I felt strong. ... I didn’t have any symptoms. That was what surprised me. ... I’m here right now just ready to play, ready to do all my work to start the season and start helping this team to win games.”

Abreu played in all 60 games last season. He slashed .317/.370/.617 with 15 doubles, 19 home runs, 60 RBIs, 148 total bases and 34 extra-base hits and led the AL in hits (76), RBIs, slugging percentage, total bases and extra-base hits.

He joined Frank Thomas (1993-94), Dick Allen (1972) and Nellie Fox (1959) as the only Sox players to be named MVP.

Sox manager Tony La Russa said Abreu’s arrival was a “definite impact in a positive way, in every part of the day.”

“He’s in terrific shape,” La Russa said. “Watched him taking some defense, he walked in there right away into the live batting practice, wasn’t jumping. He actually did a lot of taking and then he hit two line drives in the game, he hit two bullets.”

Abreu described Saturday as “exciting.”

“It was an exciting morning, just walking in and seeing my teammates, the way they welcomed me here,” he said. “The atmosphere we have here is something that definitely makes you feel happy. It’s a really good atmosphere where everyone pushes for each other.

“It was a good morning, a very good workout, a very good first day for me. Being around these guys, they give you that energy to work hard and feel inspired. That’s something we have to carry over into the season. It’s a really good feeling we have.”

Abreu admitted he’s probably not ready to jump into Sunday’s Cactus League opener against the Milwaukee Brewers but said he’ll take up the challenge if the team needs him.

His goal is to be in a position to help the Sox take the next step after reaching the postseason in 2020.

“Our mindset as a team is to win,” Abreu said. “To do that we have to prepare ourselves the best we can. The expectation is there, but we need to do what we need to to reach that goal. We haven’t played our first game yet. Starting (Sunday) we have to execute and do the little things. And as Tony said, we have to be united as a family.

“If we can do that, execute and excel on the field, we will be in a very good position. But to say now the World Series, I don’t like to say that because we don’t know what’s going to happen. What we can say is try to win every single game starting (Sunday) by doing the best we can and preparing the best we can for a long season.”