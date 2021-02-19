Yankees, Brett Gardner agree to one-year deal: source

TAMPA, Fla. — Brett Gardner is back.

After waiting until the last weekend before position players are to report to spring training, the team and 37-year-old veteran outfielder agreed on a one-year deal worth $4 million Friday night, a source confirmed.

It was not a surprise.

Even though the Yankees declined his $10 million option back in November, it was believed Gardner would come back on a more team-friendly deal after they settle the $2.5 million buyout.

Gardner is a home-grown Yankee and the very last playing link to their last World Series title.

Gardner, a fan-favorite with his feisty style of play and obvious passion off the field, was brought back in 2020 as a safeguard on a one-year, $12.5 million deal with a team option for 2021. He was coming off a career year where he hit .251 with a career-high 28 home runs, helping the Yankees hold it together through injuries to Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks.

Hicks was expected to miss the start of the 2020 season after Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. That was one factor in bringing back Gardner and considering the history of injuries in their outfielders, it has to be a factor once again.

Last year, the Yankees were also uncertain about the outfielders in their player development system, particularly Clint Frazier. The highly-hyped 26-year-old had a horrible 2019 season defensively. The Yankees were unwilling to bet on him and Mike Tauchman in case of injuries impacting the 2020 season after he was ranked the worst defensive player in the outfield that season.

Gardner started out slow, hitting .183 the first month of what was basically a three-month season in 2020. The 37-year-old also saw a decline in his defense. Gardner was average to below average this season, but was rated as a great outfielder by Baseball Savant in the 2019 season.

That came at the same time Frazier seemed to have matured as a player and a person.

Frazier, who made 27 starts in right field and 28 appearances mostly while Aaron Judge was out with a calf injury, transformed himself from a player who cost the Yankees eight runs last season with his defense, to a plus-2 in defensive runs saved this season. Frazier is in the top 69th percentile in Statcasts’ Outs Above Average. In 51 chances in right field in 2020, Frazier made one error.

It was a good sign, but it was also an abbreviated regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the nation. While Aaron Boone declared Frazier his starting left fielder, it was obvious the Yankees were not 100% sold on that last year. Boone used Gardner more in the playoffs than Frazier.

Still, Gardner’s role as a leader in the clubhouse and with this young team is certainly valuable.

The Yankees claimed to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in last year’s 60-game coronavirus pandemic abbreviated regular season. That harsh economic light for all of baseball made it possible the Yankees would weigh those intangibles with Gardner being a luxury.

In the end, however, it always seemed likely Gardner would end up back in pinstripes. Last year, Gardner said he was not ready to retire and wanted to remain a Yankee for his career.