Twins to sign starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker

The Twins have agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker.

The deal is contingent on Shoemaker passing a physical, a Major League Baseball source confirmed, and includes incentives.

Twins pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday.

Shoemaker would likely compete for the fifth starter's spot in the team's rotation, which has Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios, J.A. Happ and Michael Pineda as the probable top four.

A 34-year-old righthander, Shoemaker's best season came in 2014 when he was 16-4 for the Angels and was runner-up to Jose Abreu for the American League Rookie of the Year Award. He had six starts for the Blue Jays last year, and was 0-1 with a 4.71 ERA.

After pitching at Eastern Michigan, Shoemaker was undrafted and signed with the Angels in 2008. He made his debut in 2013, and set an Angels rookie record for victories the following season.

His 2016 season was marred when he was hit by a line drive and suffered a fractured skull. He had forearm surgery in 2018 and was let go by the Angels following the season. He signed with Toronto and was off to a 3-0 start in 2019 before tearing an ACL, which ended his season.

In 112 major league games (104 starts) he is 44-33 with a 3.86 ERA and 540 strikeouts in 601 innings.