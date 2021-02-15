Yankees signing ex-Met Jay Bruce is more a wake up call for Mike Tauchman, Mike Ford

Years after an ill-fated deal with the Mets fell through, the Yankees will have a chance to see if Jay Bruce will fit into their lineup like they always thought he would. The lefty-hitting slugger, who will be 34 years old just after Opening Day, agreed to a minor league deal that will give him a chance in spring training to earn a roster spot.

Considering the Yankees have not re-signed veteran outfielder Brett Gardner with less than a week before spring training starts and their only lefty-hitting option is the switch-hitting Aaron Hicks in their everyday line, Bruce could be a very good fit for this lineup — especially in the Bronx.

The signing, which is a team friendly $1.35 million deal with bonuses if he makes the big league roster, however, does not necessarily mean the Yankees have moved on from Gardner. It could make it easier for them, but Bruce really doesn’t fill the role Gardner does in the outfield.

This is more likely a wake up call for struggling lefty-hitting backups Mike Tauchman and Mike Ford, since Bruce plays all three outfield positions and first base.

And Bruce, a three-time All Star, has a track record of power that will give him an edge. Bruce has slashed .245/.314/.469, with 368 career home runs, over 13 years in the big leagues. He projects as a once or twice a week outfielder against tough right-handers and a pinch hitter against righty relievers.

Back in 2017, the Yankees felt they had a deal in place for Bruce with the Mets. They thought his lefty swing would take advantage of the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium. The Mets instead dealt Bruce to Cleveland. That year he hit a career-high 36 homers in 98 games.

That, however, was also the year that Bruce began having injury issues, which cut into his playing time and productivity.

He played just 32 games last season because of leg issues, slashing .198/.252/.469, albeit in a strange, coronavirus pandemic-shortened 60-game season with the Phillies. In 2019, he slashed .216/.261/.523 with 26 home runs in 98 games with the Mariners and Phillies.

With no designated hitter in the National League this season and Bruce not known for his defensive prowess, his free agent market was cut in half. The Yankees were able to get a potentially powerful lefty bat on incredibly team-friendly terms.

Tauchman, Ford, Estevan Florial, Tyler Wade and outfielder Greg Allen, who the Yankees acquired in a trade with the Padres last month, are the only left-handed hitters currently on the Yankees 40-man roster.

After a breakout 2019 with a career-high 13 homers and slashing .277/.361/.504 and a career-high OPS+, Tauchman crashed back to earth last season. He slashed .242/.342/.305 with six extra-base hits (all doubles) and 14 RBI in 111 at-bats over 43 games. Yankees GM Brian Cashman said they attribute this to a slow start in a short season and not being able to quickly get on track.

Ford, who hit 12 homers in 50 games as a rookie in 2019, went into spring training last year as an expected part of a platoon with Luke Voit at first base. Instead, he was demoted to the Alternate Training Site last season after slashing .135/.226/.270 in 74 at-bats over 29 games.

The Yankees outfield is full with Aaron Judge at right, Hicks in center and Clint Frazier expected to come into spring training as the starting left fielder. Giancarlo Stanton is now considered a full-time designated hitter to try and keep him healthy. That is the issue for the Bombers’ outfield, however. Hicks and Judge have a long history of injuries which is why the Yankees picked up Bruce. Gardner and Tauchman were the only backups the Yankees had who could fill in at center.