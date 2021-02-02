Dom Amore: After Tommy John surgery, Berlin’s Matt Carasiti has a new fastball, an old forkball and a chance to pitch for the Red Sox

Matt Carasiti released a pitch and he knew. He had never been injured in all his years throwing a baseball, but he felt that dreaded pop in his right elbow and knew what it meant.

“It was one pitch on strike three against the Indians,” Carasiti says. “It just felt really weird when I threw it. I felt a snap in my arm. I didn’t really feel pain right away. I’m walking around the mound kind of wiggling my arm around. It felt like my arm was a piece of spaghetti.”

Yet he stayed on the mound, finished the inning, then walked to the dugout, telling his Giants teammates, “I think I blew out my arm.”

Four days later, on March 9, 2020, Giants orthopedist Ken Akizuki performed Tommy John surgery, replacing the ligament in Carasiti’s elbow. Then it was back home to Connecticut to begin the tedious, yearlong process it would take to pitch again. Much of it would be done in his hometown, Berlin, under the watchful eye of Dave Swanson, former pro pitcher and coach, with sophisticated equipment at his facility. Swanson suggested new throwing mechanics to go with the new elbow.

“He really helped me a lot, throwing-wise, getting my arm back in shape,” Carasiti said. “We figured out that shortening my arm up helped me get my numbers up. Teams started to call, asking if I was throwing bullpen sessions.”

It usually takes more than a year for a pitcher to make it back from TJ, but after 10 months, on Jan. 11, scouts flocked to Berlin, as they had a dozen years earlier to watch Carasiti’s high school games, to watch him throw at Swanson Baseball. On Jan. 15, the Red Sox sent scout Steve Langone to eyeball his second bullpen session, and they offered Carasiti a minor league contract, an invitation to spring training, and with it a full chance to revive his career with an organization that is desperate for pitching.

“I’m just super excited to be a part of that organization,” Carasiti says. “They basically told me, ‘If you pitch well, you’re going to be in the big leagues,’ and that’s all I wanted to hear.”

Long shot? Maybe. But these are the stories that keep a baseball person warm through the dead of winter, thinking baseball even during Super Bowl week and imagining that day when this COVID-19 nightmare will be over and we can once again get close enough to hear the sound of a pitcher’s rejuvenated fastball slamming into a catcher’s mitt.

“Whether he ends up in the big leagues for 10 years or not,” Swanson says, “it’s big league. What Matt has done this past year is big ... league.”

Carasiti, 29, was the Gatorade and Courant player of the year while pitching for Berlin High in 2009. After three seasons at St. John’s, he was drafted in the sixth round by the Rockies in 2012 and made his way to the Double A Yard Goats in 2016, the year they played on the road as Dunkin’ Donuts Park was completed. He saved 29 games, made the Eastern League All-Star Game and, before the summer was out, was jumped up to Triple A and then Colorado.

But when he got to the majors, Carasiti found hitters could identify and lay off his bat-dodging forkball; he allowed 25 hits in 15 innings. Traded to the Cubs, released twice, moving from there to pitch for Japan’s Yakult Swallows, where he hit a home run and rocked a packed stadium, then to the Mariners, pitching 9 2/3 innings for them in 2019, Carasiti persevered.

He signed with the Giants last winter and was sticking around training camp when his elbow snapped in Scottsdale on March 5. Back home to Southington, through six months of physical therapy, he spent the time with his wife, Katrina, and their German shepherd, and played video games when the work of the day was done.

“It was tough to watch everybody play on TV, watch my buddies be able to play, because I’d never missed any time,” he says. “Being home for the summer was really strange. I hadn’t been home for summer in so long. … But if you had to pick a season to do it, I guess last year was the season to do it.”

When Carasiti began throwing at Swanson’s lab in September, they focused on mechanics favored by some of the best pitchers in the game today, Trevor Bauer, Matt Bieber, Joe Kelly to name a few.

“The old school, long arm path which is what I was taught,” says Swanson, 48, “that is little by little disappearing. For a guy like Matt, when he started throwing the ball again, he didn’t think twice that this was the way to go. It’s allowed him to be more efficient.”

His reconstructed elbow held up fine, and he was throwing harder than ever, touching 95 mph, remarkably high velocity for indoor sessions in January, Swanson says. And Carisiti still had the weapon that could set him apart.

The forkball differs from the “splitter” in that it is gripped with the ball deep into the hand. It comes out with very little spin, in Carasiti’s case about 80-82 mph, wobbles and then tumbles. It’s believed “Bullet Joe” Bush invented the pitch just after World War I; it was popularized by reliever Elroy Face in the late 1950s, but has largely disappeared from the major leagues, in part because it is believed to be an elbow killer.

Carasiti, who began throwing it when he was about 8, doesn’t buy that.

“Back then, it was like, ‘You can’t throw a curveball until you’re older,’” he says. “So my cousin and my uncle, we’d go practice, and one day he was like, ‘You’ve got big hands. Why don’t you try to throw a forkball?’ For some reason, it just clicked. I bury it as far as I can between my pointer and middle finger. I’ve never thrown a breaking ball; fastball, splitter, cutter and forkball.”

If the forkball forgets to tumble, the baseball is often driven into the next zip code. When it works, hitters’ swings look comical. Carasiti, 6 feet 2, 205 pounds, has averaged more than a strikeout per inning in his small MLB sample.

“It has the speed differential that can really play,” he says, “especially when I can throw it for strikes, which I’m able to do now. I realized once I got to the big leagues, hitters are not going to swing if I just throw it in the dirt all the time. I had to figure out a way to drop it in for strikes. That’s a huge difference now.”

Whenever spring training can begin, the career that has taken Matt Carasiti from Berlin across the continent, even across the Pacific, will take him to Fort Myers, Fla., where he’ll try to pitch his way to Boston, to pitch for one of the teams he pretended to play for in his back yard. The game was taken away for a year, but he’s back with another ticket, a new elbow, new mechanics, newfound velocity and a very old “out” pitch.

“It’ll hit me when I’m on the mound pitching, I’m sure,’” Carasiti says, ‘like ‘God, I’ve missed this a lot.’ I just miss playing baseball. I’ll probably feel like a little kid when I get out there again.”