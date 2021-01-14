Source: Phillies agree to one-year deal with reliever Archie Bradley

Relief at last.

After a handful of minor moves to add upside talent and depth to the worst bullpen in baseball last season, the Phillies made a bigger upgrade Thursday night by reaching an agreement with free-agent reliever Archie Bradley, a source confirmed. The one-year deal is worth $6 million, according to MLB.com.

Bradley, a 28-year-old right-hander, had a 2.95 ERA with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings last season for Arizona and Cincinnati but was nevertheless nontendered by the Reds in a cost-cutting measure. He had been projected to earn between $4.3 million and $5.7 million in salary arbitration before becoming a free agent.

The Phillies’ bullpen posted a 7.06 ERA last season and blew more games (14) than it saved (11). Bradley brings late-game experience, including 24 saves in 28 opportunities over the last two seasons.

Like Hector Neris, the Phillies’ closer for most of the last two seasons, Bradley could be used in either a setup or closer role. Bradley has a 3.91 ERA in 255 career appearances, mostly with the Diamondbacks.

The reliever market began to shake loose this week, sparked by free-agent closer Liam Hendriks’ four-year, $54 million agreement with the Chicago White Sox. The Phillies previously traded for lefty Jose Alvarado from the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-team deal and right-hander Sam Coonrod from the San Francisco Giants, in addition to claiming right-hander Ian Hamilton off waivers and signing Neftali Feliz and Michael Ynoa to minor-league contracts.