Bill Madden: Nationals made the World Series the old-school way

Whether they know it or not, the Washington Nationals are the World Series darlings of what's left of the baseball purists.

In a time when analytics are taking over the game and distinguished longtime scouts are being fired by the bushelful only to be replaced by Ivy League computer stat geeks, Nationals GM Mike Rizzo, a former scout himself, has surrounded himself with baseball lifers like Bob Boone, Bob Schaefer, Dan Jennings, Mike Daughtry, Jay Robertson, Kasey McKeon, De Jon Watson, Ron Rizzi, Mike Cubbage, Pete Vuckovich and Chuck Cottier. And while maybe a lot of those names are not familiar to the casual fan, collectively they represent the soul of baseball.

We're talking former managers, coaches and players (Boone, Cubbage, Cottier, Schaeffer), GMs or scouting directors (Jennings, Watson) and career scouts, (Rizzi, Robertson, Daughtry) with a combined century of experience among them. In a way, Rizzo has provided a safe haven for accomplished, veteran baseball people who still have all their smarts and go about their jobs of providing valuable information to the GM the old fashioned way: By actually watching the games.

Certainly this has been a watershed season for Rizzo and the Nationals, who despite winning four division titles and finishing second three other times from 2012-2018, never got out of the first round in four trips to the postseason, losing four times to wild card teams. And it looked as if it was going to an even worse outcome this season when they were 19-31 on May 23 amid calls for manager Davey Martinez's head. It was especially disappointing for Rizzo after he'd had a very strong offseason. The GM added two frontline starters, Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez, giving Washington a formidable rotation led by Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. He also added two catchers, Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki, first baseman Matt Adams and second baseman Brian Dozier. Other than the six-year, $240M expenditure for Corbin, the rest were acquired for very modest free-agent money or low-level prospects.

Bad as their start was, Rizzo took into account that the heart of their lineup – Anthony Rendon, Trea Turner and Juan Soto – had been out with injuries those early weeks. He stood by Martinez, and kept the team intact by not trading Scherzer. His patience paid off when the team began reeling off wins with their injured players back. Though they were unable to catch the NL East-leading Braves, they went 74-38 the rest of the way, then defeated the Brewers in the wild card and won their first-ever postseason series by beating the heavily favored Dodgers in the NLDS.

One of the reasons the Nationals had so much trouble getting past the first round of the postseason was Rizzo's inability to fix one of the worst bullpens in baseball. He tried last year, trading two top pitching prospects to the A's for All-Star closer Sean Doolittle and set-up man Ryan Madson. But Doolittle missed two months of '18 with a foot injury and struggled with a knee injury for much of this season, while Madson was a complete bust.

When Doolittle went on the injured list in August, he had a 4.33 ERA, six blown saves and had given up a career-high 10 home runs. At the trade deadline, the Nationals' bullpen ERA was over 7.00. At the end of the year, it was still the second-highest in baseball at 5.68 and the Nationals also had a major league high 29 blown saves. (Yes, the Mets didn't lead baseball in blown saves.)

But Rizzo managed to fix a lot of it by acquiring Daniel Hudson from the Blue Jays at the deadline and getting a revitalized Doolittle back for September. Hudson took over as closer and had a 1.44 ERA with six saves down the stretch, while Doolittle gave up only two runs in eight setup appearances in September.

In addition to Hudson, Rizzo made two other under-the-radar second-half acquisitions: lefty-hitting outfielder-first baseman Gerardo Parra off waivers from the Giants and Asdrubel Cabrera after he was released by the Rangers. Both made significant contributions off the bench.

But if you ask National insiders, they will tell you that perhaps the biggest factor in the Nationals' first-ever World Series team was the subtraction of Bryce Harper from the clubhouse. Much as 94-year-old team owner Ted Lerner wanted to keep Harper, he was convinced by Rizzo and the baseball people that if Harper turned down their 10-year/$300 million offer to him made last year (which he did), they needed to move on.

It was pointed out that Harper wasn't even the Nationals' best player – Rendon and Soto were – and if they did re-sign him, it would have meant sending Victor Robles, who had a breakthrough rookie season in center field (17 HR/28 SB), back to Triple-A. Not only did the Nats lose nothing offensively with Harper's departure, they are a far superior defensive team. It was said, too, that Harper darn near got Martinez fired last year as National players privately complained at the special treatment he received from the manager. As one Nats insider said: "Harper was not a bad guy and he played hard most of the time, but he beat to his own drum and sucked all the oxygen out of the clubhouse."