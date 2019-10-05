Stephen Strasburg emerged from San Diego State bullpen before bursting on baseball scene

Seeing Stephen Strasburg jog in from the bullpen may have been a surprise – and relief – to Washington Nationals fans in Tuesday night's NL wild-card game against Milwaukee. For others, it triggered memories of Strasburg's freshman debut at San Diego State.

Strasburg has started 273 games in his 10-year major league career. This was his first relief appearance. Strasburg's three shutout innings were pivotal in a 4-3 comeback win. The victory advanced Washington to an NL Division Series against the Dodgers, where Strasburg was in a more familiar role Friday night, tossing six innings of three-hit ball with 10 strikeouts as the Game 2 starter at Dodger Stadium.

While the relief outing was unprecedented in a Washington uniform, Strasburg cut his teeth in college as a freshman closer at San Diego State.

Asked if watching Strasburg now brings back memories of the pitcher's college days, SDSU head coach Mark Martinez said, "Everytime I watch him pitch."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Martinez was an assistant coach on Tony Gwynn's staff during Strasburg's three years on the team from 2007-09.

"I got to spend some really cool moments with that guy," Martinez said of Strasburg. "(Watching now) you're right back to the fun times we had here on the Mesa, watching him develop and grow and finally dominate."

It was former pitching coach Rusty Filter who suggested Strasburg be used out of the bullpen his first season.

"It was more about trying to put him in situations to be successful right out of the gate," Martinez remembered. "Rusty and Tony talked about it at length. Stephen was good enough right then to win an inning at the back end of a game and be successful. Part of the plan was to have him go experience that success and the hopes were that he could grow into a bigger role. Obviously, that happened."

Such an outcome was not so obvious from the outset.

In conversations while researching a story for Baseball America during Strasburg's time at SDSU, heading into his junior year, the pitcher, his high school coach, scouts and Filter all discussed his transformation into arguably the most dominant college pitcher ever.

"He's doing pretty good at the major league level, too," Martinez said with a laugh.

Strasburg, who was born in San Diego, pitched for West Hills High in Santee. He displayed flashes of brilliance his senior year for the Wolf Pack, touching 90 mph with his fastball and posting a 1.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 62 innings.

But Strasburg also was carrying nearly 250 pounds on a 6-foot-4 frame. He didn't wear it well. And at times he seemed as undisciplined on the mound as he was at the dinner plate.

"I was a chubby kid," Strasburg admitted, "with a poor mental game out there."

Said Scott Hopgood, Strasburg's coach at West Hills: "There were some very difficult times. The biggest thing is he was hardest on himself. He wanted to win, and he felt like he had to go out and strike everybody out.

"Twice he had no-hitters in the fifth and gave up a jam shot. He would be totally pissed. The next thing you know he gives up a couple of runs. You go out and talk to him and say, 'OK, why did this happen? You lost your focus. So what. You gave up a hit. Big deal.'

"The mental side of the game was very, very weak."

Hopgood recalls the problems being limited to Strasburg's junior year, but that's not how the scouts saw it. They witnessed the same thing his senior season.

"I saw a game where there were quite a few scouts there and he blew up, just absolutely lost it on the mound," said an American League scout. "He was a kid that would challenge his infielders when they would make mistakes. He would challenge his coach. He would challenge the umpires. ... When you put that into the professional equation, it doesn't work.

"I think 30 teams got it right with Stephen Strasburg. I don't think we missed it. Everyone did their job. And it seemed like we all came to the same consensus: not quite ready."

In polite circles, scouts said Strasburg was soft or that he lacked mental toughness or intestinal fortitude. Take your pick. Among themselves, they put it more bluntly.

Soon after Strasburg stepped on campus, Filter told him plainly how the local baseball community saw him.

"When Coach Filter told me that's what everybody was saying behind my back, that really pissed me off," Strasburg said. "I was out there to prove them all wrong. To this day, that's kind of a sore spot in my heart. But it's fueled the fire to get me where I am today."

Molding Strasburg into the pitcher he is today began with his body. He shed nearly 30 pounds his first semester at SDSU, developing muscle and tone for the first time in his life.

Martinez recalled bumping into Strasburg when the coach entered an East County gym during the semester break.

"It was over Christmas holiday," Martinez said. "I went there early in the morning, and there was Stephen. For me, and this is bad to say, but he wasn't the guy I was expecting to see there.

"I was like, 'What are you doing here?' He said, 'I just live down the street, so I got myself a membership for the month so I could stay in shape and keep working.' And he was there all the time, working out and doing whatever he needed to do.

"Sometime between the start of school and that Christmas break time something triggered him to say, 'No more. It's time for me to do this.' "

Early on, Strasburg said he got exhausted simply going through the stretching exercises before the actual workout began.

When Strasburg went to thank SDSU strength coach Dave Ohton for pushing him during the team's first week of conditioning, Ohton told him, "I really think you should quit." It was Ohton who had nicknamed him Slothburg.

Quit?

"When he said that, he kind of made me think, 'What do I want to do? I want to play baseball,' " Strasburg said. "It was a sign that I needed to step it up."

There were other signs as well. If Strasburg didn't get through his workout quickly enough, the weight room would be shut down and all of the players would have to go down to the field to run.

"They (his teammates) were yelling at me every day my freshman year if I didn't get through something," Strasburg said.

Developing Strasburg's mental toughness began soon thereafter. As a freshman, he pitched in middle relief for the Aztecs before being moved into the closer's role.

"We ran him out there and put him in every hot-box situation that we could," Filter said. "There were times we would intentionally walk someone to load the bases and tell him he had to strike out the next two guys and he was delivering."

Strasburg finished the season with seven saves in 25 appearances, allowing only 10 earned runs while compiling a 2.43 ERA. In 37 innings, he had 47 strikeouts with 15 walks. His confidence began to soar. So did his velocity.

"I've never seen anything like this," Filter said at the time. "Most guys at that age start to plateau. The benefit in this whole thing is he learned how to pitch before he became a velocity guy. I want people to know that he's worked extremely hard, and it's not just a guy blessed with a great arm."

Strasburg gained 8 mph on his fastball between his freshman and sophomore seasons. Looks of disbelief registered along with a 101 mph reading on the radar gun during a fall intrasquad. He hit triple digits several times during the season as well.

He was moving into a starting role his sophomore season, which included the 23-strikeout game against Utah that brought national attention. Strasburg's summer in 2008 was highlighted by a spot on the U.S. National team.

In 2009, was a junior year for the ages. Strasburg went 13-1 with a 1.32 ERA, 195 strikeouts and 19 walks over 109 innings. His tossed a no-hitter against Air Force in his final home start.

"It wasn't a quick fix," Martinez said. "There was a lot of hard work that went into him having the success that he had. ... It took a lot of grit and determination on his part to create what he ultimately ended up being."