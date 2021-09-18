D’Iberville upends Picayune in battle of the unbeaten. Here’s all MS Coast football scores.

D’Iberville used a stout running game and a tough defense to upend Picayune in a battle of unbeaten teams Friday night.

Senior Drey Lenoir keyed a Warrior running attack that churned out 252 yards, rushing 16 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

“We knew this would be a measuring stick for us,” said D’Iberville coach Larry Dolan. “They’re a physical football team, and we try to play that way as well. But we got some breaks and made some plays when we needed to.”

After spotting the Maroon Tide a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Warriors got on the board in the second quarter when Lance Garlotte scored on a 4-yard quarterback keeper.

Picayune (3-1) took a 13-7 lead early in the third quarter, but Lenoir scored on runs of 11 and 57 yards to put D’Iberville (4-0) ahead for good.

Garlotte only completed 1 of 2 passes for the Warriors, but it went for a 7-yard scoring play to Colton Deshazo in the fourth quarter.

Picayune quarterback Dawson Underwood is tackled by D’Iberville’s Manny Duplessis during the D’Iberville versus Picayune game at D’Iberville Stadium on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Manny Duplessis led D’Iberville on defense with 14 tackles, Jaheim Scott and Tony Taylor each had 12 stops, and Caleb Williams had 10 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery that led to the Warriors’ go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

“We’re not playing perfect, by any means,” Dolan said. “They beat us 41-6 two years ago, my first year here, so we took it kind of like a playoff game, and our kids responded well.”

Both teams will open region play next week. D’Iberville will travel to Biloxi for its first Region 4-6A contest, and Picayune will host Pearl River Central to open its Region 4-5A slate.

D’Iberville’s Colton Deshazo is tackled by Picayune as he carries the ball down the field during the D’Iberville versus Picayune game at D’Iberville Stadium on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Gautier 30, Moss Point 26

The Gators overcame six turnovers to rally past the Tigers at Gautier.

Ayden Morgan scored on a 14-yard pass from Kaden Irving with under a minute to play in the game to give Gautier (3-0) the comeback victory.

Moss Point (1-3) picked off Irving three times in the first half and grabbed a 20-6 lead early in the third quarter. Xavion Hanford got the Gators back in the game with a 1-yard scoring run, and the Gators ran for the PAT to close the deficit to 20-16.

Irving’s 2-yard run put Gautier ahead 24-20, but Larry Simmons ran for a 2-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to give the Tigers the lead again.

Irving connected with Aaron Phillips for a 33-yard pickup to set up the winning touchdown for Gautier. Phillips had eight catches for 139 yards for the Gators, and Morgan added 87 yards on eight receptions.

Tavion Evans ran for 115 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown for Moss Point, and Kiki Ford had six catches for 134 yards and a score.

Gautier opens Region 4-5A play next week at George County, while Moss Point will travel to McComb for a non-region game.

Gulfport 34, Germantown 13

The Admirals went on the road and dominated Germantown, as Tyler Reed scored three touchdowns and the defense held the Mavericks to 165 yards of offense.

Reed got Gulfport (2-2) on the scoreboard early in the second quarter on a 5-yard run, but Tykwon Wade took the ensuing kickoff 96 yards to score for Germantown (2-2).

Niko Williams put Gulfport ahead late in the second quarter on a 1-yard run, and the Admirals scored on the first play of the second half when Jacob Palazzo hooked up with Gavin Brown for a 68-yard touchdown pass.

Reed scored on a 2-yard touchdown run later in the third period and added another 2-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter.

For the game Reed ran 27 times for 113 yards. Gulfport will jump into Region 4-6A play next week at home against St. Martin.

Pearl 47, Biloxi 21

The Pirates improved to 4-0 for the first time since their state championship season of 2017 with a dominant win over the Indians at home.

Pearl ground out 301 yards rushing on just 28 runs, scoring touchdowns on its first five possessions of the game.

Biloxi (1-2) scored on a 35-yard pass from Deejay Bailey to Duran Parrish in the first quarter, but the Pirates scored 40 unanswered points to put the game out of reach,

Terrance Simmons scored on a 51-yard run and Amarion Pierce added a 20-yard scoring run for the Indians in the fourth quarter. Parrish led Biloxi with 107 yards on eight receptions.

The Indians will open Region 4-6A play next week at home against D’Iberville.

Sumrall 28, Pearl River Central 21

The Bobcats scored 28 unanswered points then weathered a Blue Devil rally in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated at Carriere.

Dalton Lee put PRC (0-2) ahead 7-0 in the first quarter, before Sumrall (3-0) took command.

Lee converted a 30-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, then added a 5-yard touchdown run with four minutes to play in the game. However, Sumrall was able to run the clock out to secure the victory.

The Blue Devils will travel to Picayune for a county rivalry game as they open Region 4-5A play next week.

Greene County 49, St. Martin 48 (OT)

The Yellowjackets overcame a 41-19 deficit in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats prevailed in overtime at Leakesville.

Greene County (1-3) jumped out to a big lead before St. Martin (1-2) rallied. The Yellowjackets scored first in overtime and converted a PAT kick, but the Wildcats scored a touchdown on their possession and powered in a run on the conversion for the winning points.

The Yellowjackets will travel to Gulfport next week for their Region 4-6A opener, while Greene County will be at Perry Central in a non-region game.

Pascagoula 48, Vancleave 28

The Panthers used a big second half to win for the first time this season.

Pascagoula (1-2) trailed 21-14 at halftime but put up 21 unanswered points in the third quarter, pulling away from the Bulldogs (1-3).

Both teams have region games next week. The Panthers will play at Harrison Central in their Region 4-6A opener, while Vancleave gets its first taste of Region 4-5A action at home against Long Beach.

Poplarville 35, Terry 16

Avan Jarvis ran for 259 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown to power the Hornets to the home victory.

Poplarville (3-1) amassed 434 yards on the ground against the Bulldogs (1-1), pulling away in the second half after taking a 14-3 lead into halftime.

The Hornets will travel to Pass Christian next week to complete their non-region schedule.

Pass Christian 17, St. Stanislaus 7

The Pirates dominated the Rockachaws in the second half to remain undefeated at Bay St. Louis.

St. Stanislaus (1-2) led 7-3 at halftime but Pass Christian (3-0) scored in the third quarter and again in the fourth quarter, and shut out the Rockachaws in the second half.

Pass will host Poplarville next week in non-region play, while St. Stanislaus will play at Bay High.

Bay 40, Purvis 33

The Tigers outlasted the Tornadoes with a big third quarter at Bay St. Louis.

Purvis (1-2) led 21-19 at halftime, but Bay High (3-1) scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to hold off the Tornadoes.

The Tigers will host St. Stanislaus next week.

Resurrection Catholic 30, St. Patrick 0

The Eagles pulled away in the fourth quarter to get a road victory and remain undefeated.

Resurrection (3-0) scored 24 points in the final period to keep the Fighting Irish winless at 0-4.

The Eagles will host Lumberton next week in a key game in Region 4-1A. St. Patrick goes on the road to Foley, Alabama to battle Snook Christian.

Hancock 42, Lanier 8

The Hawks remained unbeaten with an easy victory over the Bulldogs.

Hancock (3-0) will host Ocean Springs next week to open its Region 4-6A schedule.

Other MS Gulf Coast scores:

Christian Collegiate 66, Discovery Christian 0

Lutcher (La.) 62, West Harrison 34

Stone 50, Forrest County AHS 28

Wayne County 28, George County 14

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 1:24 PM.