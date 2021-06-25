Meet the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Softball Team for the 2021 season

East Central’s Kyle Long is the Sun Herald Softball Coach of the Year and Harrison Central senior Jadyn Burney is the Sun Herald Player of the Year for 2021. Sun Herald file

There was one team left standing as the high school softball season came to a close in South Mississippi — the East Central Lady Hornets.

That’s why East Central coach Kyle Long is the Sun Herald Coach of the Year and he is joined on this year’s All-South Mississippi Team by four of his players.

The Sun Herald Player of the Year is Harrison Central senior middle infielder Jadyn Burney, who hit .490 this season while leading the Red Rebelettes to a season of 20-6-1.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kyle Long, East Central

In his 12th season as the coach at East Central, he did one of his best coaching jobs. He led a young squad to the Class 5A state championship series with a record of 18-15. The Hornets made an undefeated run through the postseason before falling to traditional power Neshoba Central in the state title round.

However, the 2021 season will be Long’s last at East Central. He announced this week that he is stepping down to take over the softball program at Oxford High School.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jadyn Burney, Harrison Central

Burney was as tough to retire as any hitter in South Mississippi in 2021, hitting 490 with 42 runs scored. The senior also knocked in 18 runs and had seven triples. Her speed on the base paths led to 19 stolen bases.

Burney has decided to attend Chipola Junior College in Florida, which has a reputation for producing Div. 1 athletes.

FANS’ CHOICE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brooklynn Montana, Gulfport

The sophomore shortstop/center fielder hit .484 with four homers and 31 RBIs this season for the Admirals. On the base paths, she was successful on all 12 of her stolen base attempts.

She was rewarded for her big season by being voted by coaches as the district offensive player of the year.

2021 ALL-SOUTH MISSISSIPPI SOFTBALL TEAM

Sara Bond, Stone junior — Hit .377 with 5 homers and 18 RBIs.

Lauren Brooks, East Central junior — Finished 13-6 as a pitcher, including a 6-2 mark in the postseason. She Hit .444 at the plate with 4 homers, 23 RBIs. She hit safely in 30 of 32 games.

Bella Crawley, Ocean Springs junior — 15-5 with a 1.75 ERA in 132.1 innings, struck out 112 and walked 40.

Macee Dunn, East Central sophomore — Hit .424 with 8 doubles and 22 runs scored.

Jalessa Farmer, Harrison Central sophomore — Hit .370 with 7 doubles and 23 RBIs.

Haley Hughes, Gulfport freshman — Centerfielder hit .480 with 3 HR, 25 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

Avery Johnston, Vancleave senior — Pitcher finished 13-0 with a 0.95 ERA 110 innings pitched, struck out 170 and walked 48.

Caroline Lindsey, Gulfport sophomore — Catcher hit .386 with 2 homers and 23 RBIs.

Izzy Martin, Pearl River Central — Hit .439 with 3 homers and 32 RBIs.

Kayla Moran, Harrison Central — The outfielder/pitcher hit .391 with 2 HR and 28 RBIs; had a 1.30 ERA in 54 innings.

Jenna Pacheco, Vancleave senior — Hit .494 with 36 runs scored and nine doubles.

Bree Phillips, East Central freshman — Hit .385 with a home run, 15 doubles and 22 RBIs.

Anna Kate Rounsaville, Gulfport — Pitcher/second baseman hit .396 with 20 RBIs; 3.32 ERA, 76 Ks in 78 innings

Kaitlynn Schonewitz, Poplarville — Hit .441 with 10 doubles and 14 RBIs.

Melina Seiferd, Harrison Central senior — Pitcher/infielder Hit .315 with 27 RBIs, had a 1.07 ERA in 91 2/3 inning with a record of 10-6.

Celeste Study, St. Martin senior — .416 batting average with 2 HR, 17 doubles, 24 RBIs; 9-6 with 2.53 ERA in 116.1 innings.

Baleigh Tullos, East Central freshman — Hit .485 with 7 doubles and 20 RBIs.

Lizzie Weems, Bay High senior — During a season limited by an injury, she hit .621 with 5 doubles and 12 RBIs in 29 at-bats.

Chandler Wheeler, St. Patrick senior - Catcher hit .429 with 2 homers and 20 RBIs.