Who was the Coast’s best high school softball player during the 2021 season? Vote now.

South Mississippi was again home to plenty of talented softball baseball players this season, and fans have a chance to vote this week to pick a Player of the Year for the 2021 campaign.

The vote will wrap up at noon p.m. on Thursday and the winner will be recognized with the upcoming publication of this year’s All-South Mississippi Team.

You can vote as many times as you like.

Nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you’d like to nominate a player for the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi baseball and softball teams, contact him via email at pmagee@sunherald.com or on Twitter (@CoastCoverage).

Avery Johnston, Vancleave senior — Finished 13-0 with a 0.95 ERA 110 innings pitched, struck out 170 and walked 48.

Lauren Brooks, East Central junior — Had a 13-6 record, including 6-2 mark in the postseason. Hit .444 at the plate with 4 homers and 23 RBI.

Haley Fox, Ocean Springs — Stetson signee hit .429 with a HR, 6 doubles, 36 runs scored and 27 RBI.

Brooklyn Montana, Gulfport sophomore — Hit .484 with 4 homers and 31 RBI, 12 stolen bases.

Jadyn Burney, Harrison Central senior — Hit .490 with 42 runs scored, 7 triples and 18 RBI.

Celeste Study, St. Martin senior — .416 batting average with 2 HR, 17 doubles, 24 RBI; 9-6 with 2.53 ERA in 116.1 innings.

Izzy Martin, Pearl River Central sophomore — Hit .439 with 3 homers and 32 RBI.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll below, CLICK HERE.