He’s 6-9 and still growing. Is Sam Murray II the Coast’s next big basketball star?

Harrison Central’s Sam Murray II has watched his recruiting stock rise by the month with college coaches fawning over the 6-foot-9 prospect once they get the opportunity to see him on the court in person.

Not since Moss Point product Devin Booker picked Kentucky over Duke and Michigan State in November of 2013 have college basketball programs of that caliber had an eye on a Coast hoops prospect.

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited personal interactions between college coaches and high school players, but Murray’s phone has been constantly buzzing since grabbing the attention of coaches in an Atlanta showcase and putting together a strong junior campaign for the Red Rebels.

Murray holds offers from Bayor, Texas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, UNLV, Missouri and Southern Miss. Also showing significant interest are Florida State, Arizona State, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Oklahoma State.

Murray is a well-rounded player who is willing to defer to teammates with a well-placed pass, capable of hitting the boards and his outside shooting is getting better by the day.

After earning a spot on the All-South Mississippi Team as a sophomore, he took his game up another notch during the 2020-21 season to earn Sun Herald Player of the Year honors. During his junior season, he averaged 12.1 points, 12 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Murray has been on an upward trajectory since he stepped on the Harrison Central High School campus as a 6-2 freshman.

As he wraps up his junior year of high school, he is now 6-9 and 206 pounds.

A player of Murray’s height would typically be placed in the post, but he’s more likely to be seen taking the ball up the court.

“He’s very unique to be 6-9 and have the skills he has,” Harrison Central coach Boo Hardy said. “For one, he handles the ball extremely well and then beyond that, he’s a great passer. When we need him to score, he can score.”

When college coaches talk with Murray about how they see him fitting in their scheme, there’s no talk of making the adjustment to power forward or center.

“They always talk to me as if I’m a guard or a wing — never down in the post,” Murray said. “It’s bringing the ball down the court and making a play for my teammates.”

How tall will Sam Murray II be?

As a freshman, Sam was told by his doctor he’d probably grow to 6-3, but that projection has been upgraded with each year.

On his last visit, he was told he could hit 6-11.

Considering the number of tall men in his family, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he ends up closer to 7 foot. Murray’s father is 6-6 and his two grandfathers checked in at 6-8 and 6-10.

Six-foot-10 could soon be around the corner for Murray with growing pains still a daily occurrence.

“I don’t even feel (growing pains) how I used to. It’s normal now,” he said. “Sometimes I feel really good, sometimes it’s just normal. When I’m hurting, I’m hurting.”

Murray has set a goal of bulking up to 215 pounds for his senior season. He has to fight for every pound, but he’s no stranger to the refrigerator.

“Every day I come home from school and grab like six things and go eat,” he said. “Peanut butter jelly sandwiches, Pop-Tarts, meatballs … I just go eat whatever is in the fridge, and leftovers.

“By the time it’s time to eat again, I’m starving again. I’m eating three plates.”

Harrison Central star is a gifted athlete

When a teenager continues to grow at such a fast rate, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be able to maintain his athleticism.

There’s been no such problem for Murray, who won the Region 4-6A high jump championship in April with a leap of 6 feet, 6 1/2 inches.

If he didn’t have a basketball showcase in Atlanta that conflicted with the MHSAA state meet, he might have won a Class 6A state championship in the high jump. Tyler Nichols of Clinton won the 6A title at 6 feet, 6 inches.

After getting back from that basketball event in Atlanta, Murray’s status as a top hoops prospect has only improved. Last week, Texas became the latest prominent program to make him an offer.

Each time coaches have a chance to get eyes on Murray, his recruiting stock takes a jump.

“I went to a showcase in Atlanta and I came back home and coaches were just calling me and calling me,” Murray said. “My first showcase, everybody started calling. That’s when I found out I was making a name for myself.”

Where is Sam Murray II headed?

Murray should have more offers coming his way over the next few months, but he already has an impressive list to consider.

It’s all gradually sinking in for Murray and his family that he could eventually become one the most highly recruited basketball prospects to come out of Mississippi in the past decade.

An offer from the national champion Baylor Bears on April 15 put Murray on a new level.

“Man, my mom and dad were ecstatic,” said Murray, who looks up to Pelicans star Brandon Inrgram and former NBA MVP Kevin Durant. “My mom was screaming, yelling. My dad was giddy. It was a great experience.”

As the offers increase, the strain of the recruiting process will as well.

“It’s great, but I’ve got a lot of stress about how it’s going,” Murray said. “But my parents talk to me about it, so I feel good about everything.”

The low-key Murray is trying to weigh all his options and choose the best college situation.

“I want to find the best fit for me,” he said. “How big the school is, where we play at … all that goes into things like that.”

Murray, who plans to take his time and possibly sign in the early signing period this fall, realizes his main focus has to be improving his game.

“I’ve been working on my 3-point shooting a lot,” he said. “That’s my thing right now. If I get my 3-point shot down, I’ll be good all around.”