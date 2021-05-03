The St. Patrick track teams are state champs. Here’s who stood atop the podium.

The St. Patrick boys and girls track teams won Class 2A state titles on Saturday, May 3, 2021, in Pearl. St. Patrick Catholic High School

The St. Patrick boys and girls track teams claimed the Class 2A state championships on Saturday at the Mississippi High School Activities Association state meet in Pearl.

It was the fifth state championship for the Irish girls program with 130 points and the first for the boys with 113 team points.

First-place winners on the girls team include:

▪ Triple jump: Leila Ransonet.

▪ Pole vault: Anna Katherine Thriffiley (new state record at 9 feet, 10 inches).

▪ 800-meter relay team of Bella Jordan, Hailey Necaise, Isabel Patino and Isabel Leatherman.

▪ 200-meter relay team of Linda Mustered, Patino, Ransonet and Jordan.

▪ 400-meter relay team of Jordan, Jayden Ware, Necaise and Patino.

▪ 800 meters: Patino.

▪ 1,600 meters: Leatherman.

First-place winners on the boys team include:

▪ Shot put: Hunter Lorenzo.

▪ Discus: Lorenzo.

▪ 800-meter relay team: Jack Hewes, Dominic Patino, Luke Meyers and Cade Meyers.

▪ 400-meter relay team: Jameson Thriffiley, Andrew Williams, Hewes and Patino.

▪ 800 meters: Patino.

▪ 1,600 meters: Hewes.