Coast coach’s job comes to an abrupt end. ‘It’s under investigation,’ official says

West Harrison coach Tommy Searight watches as Quieran Gray blocks the pass of Long Beach’s Eli Dykes on Feb. 14. ttisbell@sunherald.com file

Just days before Tommy Searight was set to coach West Harrison High School’s basketball team in a playoff game, his job came to an abrupt end.

Searight’s employment with the Harrison County School District ended Saturday, Superintendent Roy Gill said Wednesday.

“It’s a personnel issue,” Gill said. “It’s still under investigation. At this time, that is all I am going to say. I’m not at liberty to discuss any of the details. I’m going to leave it at that.”

The superintendent said the school board has no plans to discuss the matter “as of right now.”

Gill would not say whether Searight resigned or was fired.

The Sun Herald reached out to Searight for comment, but did not hear back.

His tenure at the school district ended just six days before he was set to lead the boy’s basketball team in a playoff game on Saturday.

A 2003 graduate of D’Iberville High School, Searight served as interim coach at West Harrison for five years before taking on the role as head coach of the Hurricanes. He also served as an assistant coach.

Prior to joining to West Harrison, Searight coached in the Pass Christian School District’s middle school program.

Before he started coaching, Searight made a name for himself as a standout football player at his high school. He later went on to accept a footage scholarship at Mississippi Valley State University.

Despite his talent on the football field, Searight told the Sun Herald in an earlier interview that he had always had a love for basketball.