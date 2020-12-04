Everything you need to know about Poplarville-Louisville in the MS 4A state title game

Two years after Louisville edged Poplarville 25-20 in Hattiesburg for the state title, the two teams meet again at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Jackson for the Class 4A championship.

When they do battle at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Louisville will be aiming for its 10th state championship while Poplarville is seeking its first.

For a Poplarville program that’s reached the state title round four times in the last five years, there’s no denying their desire to bring a championship trophy home for the first time.

“These boys, I’ve never seen a class so hungry,” Poplarville junior running by Tyron Holston told the Sun Herald.

How Poplarville and Louisville got here

Poplarville: The Hornets (10-3) lost their first three games against a brutal non-region slate, dropping games to Jefferson Davis County, D’Iberville and Picayune. Once they entered Region 7-4A competition, they began to hit their stride and dominate. Poplarville’s closest game against a Class 4A opponent was a 27-7 victory over St. Stanislaus in the region opener. Poplarville jumped out to a 16-0 lead over Mendenhall in the first three minutes before rolling to a 35-6 win to take Class 4A South State.

Louisville: The Wildcats (13-1) have played outstanding defense all season long, with the lone loss coming in a 24-14 game against Starkville on Sept. 11. Louisville has allowed nine or fewer points in eight games this season.

Players to watch

Poplarville: The Hornets again feature a potent rushing attack, but there’s no single running back that the opponent can focus on. Junior fullback D.J. Richardbey leads the team in rushing with 162 carries for 1,297 yards and 19 touchdowns. Junior T.J. Holston has contributed 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns on 86 carries. Senior Gregory Swann, who ran for a touchdown on the first play of the win over Mendenhall, has carried 117 times for 976 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Louisville: The Wildcats’ defense has been the opponent’s backfield all season long. According to Louisville’s MaxPreps page, the team has accounted for a total 248 tackles for negative yardage. Six-foot-4, 245-pound senior defensive end Tyvoris Cooper, who holds offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Colorado, has 112 tackles and 12 sacks this season. Senior linebacker KeAndre Gill leads the defense in tackles with 153 tackles, including 35 for negative yardage. Junior quarterback Jace Hudspeth leads a balanced offense, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 1,691 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The coaches

Poplarville: Jay Beech is 74-22 in seven seasons as the Hornets’ head coach, leading the team to at least the state semifinals in the last five seasons.

Louisville: Tyrone Shorter is in his second season as the Wildcats’ head coach after being hired away from Noxubee County. Louisville is 26-2 under his watch.

How to watch on TV

Six TV stations in cities across the state will be showing MHSAAA championship games this weekend.

Cleveland — This TV — WHCQ Channel 8.1

Gulf Coast — Bounce — WLOX Channel 13.3

Hattiesburg — Bounce — WDAM Channel 7.3

Jackson — MeTV — WAPT Channel 16.2

Meridian — Bounce — WMDN Channel 24.2

Tupelo — My MS — WCBI Channel 4.2

How to listen on the radio

All high school championship games will be available to listen to on the radio through Mississippi Public Broadcasting.