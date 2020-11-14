Prep Football Roundup: Harrison Central wins 1st playoff in almost 3 decades

The long postseason drought is over for the Harrison Central football program.

The Red Rebels thumped Pearl 49-21 in Lyman on Friday for the program’s first playoff victory since 1991.

Harrison Central (8-2) will travel to Oak Grove (10-0) in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Prior to Friday night, the last time Harrison Central won a playoff game was a 28-26 decision over Clinton on Nov. 15, 1991.

Harrison Central, which didn’t make the playoffs from 1992-99, had lost nine consecutive postseason games entering the Pearl contest.

The Red Rebels (8-2) pulled it off with an impressive offensive showing led by sophomore quarterback Christian Turner, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 11 times for 80 yards.

Turner’s top target was again Mississippi State commit Jacobi Moore, who caught seven passes for 110 yards. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior also had an 80-yard kickoff return.

Isaiah Atkins caught six passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Mikuan Sanders had one reception that went 70 yards for a touchdown.

Speedy senior Atavian Ray led the Harrison Central rushing attack with seven carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Fellow senior Jaidon McClain added 10 carries for 53 yards and a TD.

Poplarville 27, South Pike 6

The Poplarville football team jumped out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter and the Hornets’ defense shut the door on South Pike for a 27-6 victory in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Poplarville kept the South Pike offense under wraps all night, including just 6 yards on 2-of-7 passing by South Pike junior quarterback LaJarion Martin.

Poplarville (8-3) will host North Pike next in the third round.

North Pike (8-1) beat previously undefeated Newton County to advance Friday night.

If the Hornets beat the Jaguars, they will earn their fifth consecutive trip to Class 4A South State.

Laurel 30, East Central 28

East Central jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter, but then had a hard time moving the ball consistently against against the Golden Tornadoes.

After Deuce Hugger and Sam Walls came up with rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, East Central didn’t get into the end zone again until Colby Reynolds ran it in from 3 yards out with 6 minutes remaining.

Quarterback James Crosby threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Laurel (5-3) to the win at home.

East Central’s season comes to an end at 8-3. Laurel will host rival West Jones in the second round.

Oak Grove 54, Biloxi 34

Biloxi senior running back K.K. Kendrick had a massive night on the ground, but it wasn’t enough to take down undefeated Oak Grove on the road in the Class 6A playoffs.

Kendrick ran 30 times for 350 yards and three touchdowns for the Indians, who had their season come to a close with a record of 6-4.

Oak Grove (10-0) will next host Harrison Central. Oak Grove quarterback Kabe Barnett threw for 232 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Northwest Rankin 17, Ocean Springs 14

Ocean Springs put up a valiant effort on the road, but sophomore quarterback Brayson Hubbard was sacked as time ran out in the season-ending loss for the Greyhounds.

Ocean Springs led 14-10 with 4:26 remaining on a 3-yard run by David Humphries, but Northwest Rankin responded with a scoring drive that ended with a 3-yard TD run by Davion Alston with 1:14 remaining.

Ocean Springs (9-3) led 7-3 at the half thanks to a first-quarter touchdown run by Humphries.

Northwest Rankin (8-3) next travels to D’Iberville.

West Jones 35, Picayune 23

Maroon Tide senior Austin Samples ran for three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough against the Mustangs at Picayune (8-3).

Other Coast football scores

D’Iberville 33, Petal 31

Simmons 36, Resurrection 10