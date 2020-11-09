High School Sports
Coast football team advances to 2nd round of playoffs after opponent hit by COVID-19
The Pascagoula High School football team will advance to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs after it found out Monday that this week’s scheduled opponent, Brookhaven, has entered a 14-day quarantine because of COVID-19.
The Panthers will play at home in the second round of the playoffs, hosting the winner of Hattiesburg and South Jones.
“Shoot, it’s been a crazy year,” Pascagoula coach Lewis Sims told the Sun Herald on Monday. “This could have been Picayune or East Central, but it’s us.
“It’s not like we didn’t play. I hate having an open date.”
Brookhaven’s season will end with a record of 2-3-1.
“I pay for Brookhaven that they can get everybody healthy and nobody gets seriously ill,” Sims said. “That’s a big deal right before Thanksgiving to have to enter a 14-day quarantine.”
Pascagoula, which is 7-4, is familiar one of its potential opponents for next week in Hattiesburg. The Panthers beat the Tigers 44-20 on Oct. 2.
The Panthers clinched the top seed in Region 4-5A after beating Long Beach last week.
Comments