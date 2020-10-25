Resurrection volleyball claims its first state title, Vancleave wins 4th straight

The Vancleave High School volleyball team claimed its fourth consecutive state championship with a sweep of Pontotoc in Clinton on Saturday.

The three-set victory came with relative ease for the Lady Bulldogs — 25-12, 25-11 and 25-16.

Senior setter Julianah Overstreet led the way for Vancleave (29-6) with three kills, 31 assists and nine digs.

Eve Mixon added six aces, 18 kills, five digs and an assist.

“The girls played with a lot of momentum and it played in our advantage. I was shaking the whole time,” Vancleave coach Christina Daigle told ScorebookLive.com. “I coached these seniors when they were in seventh grade and we’ve set a high standard and the girls live up to it.”

Pontotoc finished the season with a record of 18-5.

Resurrection earns Class 1A state title

The Resurrection Catholic volleyball team closed out strong in a 3-0 sweep of Hickory Flat in the Class 1A finals to claim its first state championship on Saturday in Madison.

It’s the first team championship ever by any RCS program.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The Lady Eagles rallied for wins in the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-21, before dominating the third, 25-10.

“To be a winner, you’ve got to have people step up and make plays,” Resurrection coach Keith Tucker told ScorebookLive.com. “And they did it. It was totally in their hands. Every set, somebody stepped up.”

Senior Emma Godfrey record eight assists, 10 kills and five aces for RCS (14-3). Sophomore Haley Callahan contributed nine assists and four aces. Junior Mia Holland added 10 kills and four aces.

Lake Cormorant edges Long Beach in Class 5A

Lake Cormorant earned a 3-2 victory over Long Beach in Madison on Saturday to claim the Class 5A state championship.

Long Beach won the first set, 25-21, before dropping the second set by the same score. Lake Cormorant took the third set, 25-18, and Long Beach rallied in the fourth, 25-22.

In the fifth, Lake Cormorant came out on top by the score of 15-12.

Long Beach’s season comes to a finish at 11-7.