High School Sports Moss Point QB Ruben Lee leads Tigers to a 5-2 Record October 28, 2020 05:18 AM

Moss Point Quarterback Ruben Lee is having a career season, posting 31 touchdowns and over 2,000 all-purpose yards over 7 games. Lee, whose QB rating is 129.6, has been an anchor for the Tiger offense, which has led the way to a 5-2 record.